Melvins and Mike Patton’s Tomahawk Kick Off 2026 Tour: Videos, Set Lists

The Melvins and Tomahawk launched their A Huge Waste of Your Time and Money tour Saturday night in Nashville.

You can see the complete set list and fan-shot video from each band below.

Tomahawk, which in addition to Faith No More / Mr. Bungle singer Mike Patton features Duane Denison of the Jesus Lizard, John Stanier (Helmet, Battles) and Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Melvins and Melvins Lite), was playing their first show since 2013.

In 2021 Tomahawk released Tonic Immobility, their first album in eight years, but were unable to tour in support of it due to the COVID pandemic. They performed six of the album's songs live for the first time Saturday night during their 18-song set.

The Melvins were once again performing in a four-piece / two-drummer lineup, with singer / guitarist Buzz Osborne, drummer Dale Crover and bassist Steven McDonald joined by drummer Coady Willis, who is now three years into his second stint with the group. Dunn rejoined his former bandmates for a set-closing "Night Goat."

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Tomahawk and the Melvins, who previously toured together in 2003, will next travel to Austin, Texas for a July 20 show at Emo's. Their tour is scheduled to conclude Aug. 15 in Los Angeles. You can see the complete itinerary below.

Watch the Melvins Perform 'The Bit'

Watch Tomahawk Perform 'Flashback'

Melvins July 18, 2026 Nashville Set List:

1. "Working the Ditch" (from 2024's Tarantula Heart)

2. "Never Say You're Sorry" (from 2022's Bad Mood Rising)

3. "Sway" (The Rolling Stones cover)

4. "Evil New War God" (from 2010's The Bride Screamed Murder)

5. "Civilized Worm" (from 2006's (A) Senile Animal)

6. "It's Shoved" (from 1991's Bullhead)

7. "A History of Bad Men" (from 2006's (A) Senile Animal)

8. "The Bit" (from 1996's Stag)

9. "Blood Witch" (from 2006's (A) Senile Animal)

10. "Hag Me" (from 1993's Houdini)

11. "Honey Bucket" (from 1993's Houdini)

12. "Night Goat" (from 1993's Houdini)

via SetList.fm

Tomahawk July 18, 2026 Nashville Set List:

1. "Flashback" (from 2001's Tomahawk)

2. "SHHH!" (live debut) (from 2021's Tonic Immobility)

3. "Predators and Scavengers" (live debut) (from 2021's Tonic Immobility)

4. "Business Casual" (live debut) (from 2021's Tonic Immobility)

5. "Doomsday Fatigue" (live debut) (from 2021's Tonic Immobility)

6. "Capt. Midnight" (from 2003's Mit Gas)

7. "Rape This Day" (from 2003's Mit Gas)

8. "Birdsong" (from 2003's Mit Gas)

9. "White Hats / Black Kids" (from 2013's Oddfellows)

10. "Fatback" (live debut) (from 2021's Tonic Immobility)

11. "South Paw" (from 2013's Oddfellows)

12. "I.O.U." (from 2013's Oddfellows)

13. "Mayday" (from 2003's Mit Gas)

14. "Point and Click" (from 2001's Tomahawk)

15. "Stalkin'" (Duane Eddy cover)

16. "Sidewinder" (live debut) (from 2021's Tonic Immobility)

17. "Laredo" (from 2001's Tomahawk)

18. "God Hates a Coward" (from 2001's Tomahawk)

via SetList.fm

Tomahawk and the Melvins, 2026 Tour Dates

July 20 Austin, TX Emo’s

July 21 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

July 23 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

July 24 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

July 26 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

July 27 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

July 28 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

July 30 Boston, MA House of Blues

July 31 Buffalo, NY Electric City

August 1 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

August 3 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

August 4 Chicago, IL The Riviera Theatre

August 5 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

August 7 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

August 8 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

August 10 Portland, OR Pioneer Courthouse Square

August 11 Seattle, WA The Showbox

August 12 Seattle, WA The Showbox

August 14 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

August 15 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco