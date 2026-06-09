Jack White quietly has a new album on the way, but he’s not telling anyone about it.

Usually news of a new release would come with fanfare – a major announcement, some interviews, at least a press release – but White has made a career out of eschewing industry norms. As such, we only know he has a new album on the way because vinyl pre-orders have appeared in his Third Man Records webstore.

Titled Frozen Charlotte, the album is scheduled for release July 10. It features a total of 13 tracks, including a pair of recent singles: “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs” and “Derecho Demonico.”

Here's What We Know About Jack White's New Album

An accompanying webstore description says the following: “Frozen Charlotte – the 7th studio album from Jack White shows the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer at his best; backed by an incredible band (Patrick Keeler on drums, Dominic Davis on bass, Bobby Emmett on keys) whose collective hand is scorching hot after coming off a tour of universally-acclaimed performances. Instead of resting on a ‘job well done,’ they went straight to work in the studio and laid down what became Frozen Charlotte.”

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“Recorded in White’s Third Man Studio in Nashville, this album shows Jack carrying on the same raucous, raw, and frenetic energy from his lauded 2024 album, No Name. 13 tracks of distinct feel and tone, Frozen Charlotte is an intense rock and roll punch with never far behind blues underpinnings…all of which fits right at home with long time fans while leaving an inviting open door to newcomers alike.”

Full track listing for Frozen Charlotte can be found below. The album’s artwork (which you can also see below) features a blue skull fixed atop the ceramic figure of a young boy. It’s an original piece of artwork that White recently displayed at an exhibition in London, titled Jack White: These Thoughts May Disappear.

White is touring is touring throughout Europe this month, with North American dates beginning in July.

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Jack White, 'Frozen Charlotte' Track List:

1. "G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs"

2. "Derecho Demonico"

3. "There’s Nobody There"

4. "Raising the Grain"

5. "You’ll Never Fix Me"

6. "Nobody Knows"

7. "Dollar Bill"

8. "I Can’t Believe What I’m Hearing"

9. "Thick As Thieves"

10. "All Alone Again"

11. "She’s In a Frenzy"

12. "Making Contact"

13. "Neighbors Blues"