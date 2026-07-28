Dark Star Orchestra has announced tour dates for the fall, including special plans to honor the 45th anniversary of the Grateful Dead's classic Reckoning album.

The fall tour will kick off Nov. 12 in Providence, Road Island and is presently set to run through Dec. 5 in Clearwater, Florida. Tickets go on sale Friday (July 31) at 10 A.M. local time. You can find more information at the group's official website.

The new road work follows a busy and ongoing summer of touring activity for the Chicago-bred band. They've spent nearly 30 years carrying on the live Dead concert experience and have performed over 3,400 shows to date. Dead Heads have long appreciated the group's focus on recreating historic Grateful Dead concerts with careful focus, but also, the elements of improvisation that stay true to the Dead's original mission.

How They are Celebrating the 45th Anniversary of 'Reckoning'

1981's Reckoning marked an important turning point for the Grateful Dead, commemorating a moment when the group effectively opened for itself, performing an acoustic set, followed by two electric sets.

Dark Star Orchestra will revisit that era with a special concert at the intimate Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 21. On that night, they'll perform a full three-set show from the Reckoning era, but as is tradition within the DSO community, they will not reveal which concert they will be revisiting, to give fans the chance to spontaneously enjoy the evening in real time as it plays out.

The Anthem gig will also benefit the Rex Foundation, the nonprofit founded in 1983 by members of the Dead. For more than four decades, Rex has highlighted the Grateful Dead community’s philanthropic spirit, supporting small nonprofit organizations that often get overlooked and need assistance.

READ MORE: How the Grateful Dead Reached Back to Their Roots With 'Reckoning'

What to Expect From the 2026 Tour

The group have been engaged in a favorably received summer run of dates, including their annual The Days Between, which celebrates the life of the late Jerry Garcia, spread across nine days of music. This year's installment starts with a two-night residency at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley. DSO will then join up with Melvin Seals and JGB with the Jazz Mafia Horns, Peter Rowan and Sam Grisman Project.

The fall dates will find the band visiting a number of different markets, including Boston, Albany, Erie and two New Jersey area dates in Montclair. They'll also make a highly anticipated return to Florida for four shows, starting Dec. 2 in Jacksonville, continuing through Dec. 5 in Clearwater. You can see DSO's complete upcoming schedule below.

Courtney Scout Dark Star Orchestra

Dark Star Orchestra, New 2026 Tour Dates

Thursday, November 12th - Providence Performing Arts Center - Providence, RI

Friday, November 13th - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY

Saturday, November 14th - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA

Thursday, November 19th - The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

Friday, November 20th - The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

Saturday, November 21st - The Anthem - Washington, DC^

Sunday, November 22nd - Warner Theatre - Erie, PA

Tuesday, November 24th - Forum Theater - Binghamton, NY

Wednesday, November 25th - Penn’s Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

Friday, November 27th - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

Saturday, November 28th - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

Wednesday, December 2nd - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

Thursday, December 3rd - War Memorial Auditorium - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Friday, December 4th - War Memorial Auditorium - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Saturday, December 5th - The BayCare Sound - Clearwater, FL

^Special Rex Foundation Benefit celebrating 45 years of Reckoning

Previously Announced 2026 Dates

Tuesday, July 28th - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay - San Diego, CA**

Thursday, July 30th - California State Fair - Sacramento, CA

Friday, July 31st - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

Saturday, August 1st - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

Tuesday, August 4th - Britt Pavilion - Jacksonville, OR

Thursday, August 6th - The Cuthbert Amphitheater - Eugene, OR

Friday, August 7th - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA

Saturday, August 8th - McMenamins Grand Lodge - Forest Grove, OR

Thursday, September 10th - Ting Pavilion - Charlottesville, VA

Friday, September 11th - Riverfront Park - Harrisburg, PA

Saturday, September 12th - Ovation Hall - Atlantic City, NJ

Tuesday, September 15th - Saranac Brewery - Utica, NY

Thursday, September 17th - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Friday, September 18th - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

Saturday, September 19th - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

Sunday, September 20th - Grand Point North Festival - Burlington, VT

Saturday, September 26th - William & Mary University - Martha Wren Briggs Amphitheatre - Williamsburg, VA