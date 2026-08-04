Eagles have announced their first shows for 2027.

Like most of the concerts the band has been performing lately, the first round of dates for next year will take place at Las Vegas' Sphere.

The four new dates are scheduled for January, starting a month after the band's December 2026 dates at the venue were previously expected to end.

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Eagles – Live in Concert at Sphere will be Sphere's longest-running residency. The group first played there in September 2024; the new dates will bring Eagles' total to 72 concerts there.

Where Are Eagles Playing in 2027?

The new dates will be Jan. 15, 16, 22 and 23, 2027.

Scoop Marketing eagles sphere 2027

Advance artist presale registration is now available on the band's website. A presale begins Aug. 12 at 7 a.m. EDT. More presales will start on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. EDT.

The general on-sale for the December shows begins Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. EDT at Ticketmaster.

You can see all of the Eagles' Sphere concerts below.

When Are Eagles Retiring?

Earlier this year, Don Henley said that 2026 will most likely be the last year the Eagles perform and probably the last year they exist.

"I think this will probably be it," he told CBS Sunday Morning. "I feel like we're getting toward the end, and that will be fine, too."

Since then, the group added more dates to its 2026 schedule. The new 2027 shows were added "due to overwhelming demand," according to a press release announcing the new dates. This probably is not the end.

Eagles, Live in Concert at Sphere

Friday, September 18

Saturday, September 19

Friday, November 13

Saturday, November 14

Friday, November 27

Saturday, November 28

Friday, December 4

Saturday, December 5

Friday, December 11

Saturday, December 12

Friday, January 15

Saturday, January 16

Friday, January 22

Saturday, January 23