Van Morrison has added 10 more year-ending dates to cap a busy 2026. All of them are scheduled for October and November.

He's touring behind Somebody Tried to Sell Me a Bridge, the former Them frontman's 48th album. Morrison had already confirmed a five-night residency at the just-unveiled British Airways ARC concert space, set around a September appearance at the New Wimbledon Theatre in London.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, with the latest shows in bold. Pre-sales for the new concerts begin on Thursday, Aug. 6. General ticketing follows at 4AM ET (9AM London time) on Friday, Aug. 7. For tickets and more information on the tour, visit Morrison's official website.

Van Morrison just released his 48th solo album, 'Somebody Tried to Sell Me a Bridge.' (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) Van Morrison just released his 48th solo album, 'Somebody Tried to Sell Me a Bridge.' (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images)

When Are Van Morrison's New Tour Dates?

Morrison's 2026 stops also included a concert with Faces and Rolling Stones legend Ron Wood and an appearance at the Montreux Jazz Festival prior to the British Airways ARC's opening at the Olympia Exhibition Centre. Morrison will be the London venue's first-ever artist in residency.

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He memorably pushed back against COVID-related restrictions but has focused on his musical roots since issuing a pair of more topical albums in the pandemic era, 2021's U.K. Top 10 hit Latest Record Project (which included a song titled "Why Are You on Facebook?") and 2022's What's It Gonna Take?

Somebody Tried to Sell Me a Bridge includes bluesy updates of songs by B.B. King, Lead Belly and Buddy Guy, among others. The digital and compact disc versions of the album arrived in January, followed by a vinyl edition in June.

Van Morrison 2026 Tour Dates

9/23 – London, England @ British Airways ARC

9/24 – London, England @ British Airways ARC

9/26 – London, England @ New Wimbledon Theatre

9/27 – London, England @ British Airways ARC

9/28 – London, England @ British Airways ARC

9/29 – London, England @ British Airways ARC

10/8 – Liverpool, England @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

10/9 – Liverpool, England @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

10/11 – Swansea, Wales @ Swansea Arena

10/12 – Bristol, England @ Bristol Beacon

10/27 – Plymouth, England @ Plymouth Arena

10/28 – Torquay, England @ Princess Theatre

10/30-31 – Brighton, England @ Brighton Dome

11/2 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

11/3 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall