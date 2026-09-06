Sammy Hagar Reacts to Alex Van Halen’s ‘Complete Idiot’ Comment

Sammy Hagar has responded to Alex Van Halen’s latest disparaging remark, suggesting it’s time for the two former bandmates to stop their feud.

During a recent interview with the Brazilian magazine Roadie Crew, Alex was asked about Hagar’s 2011 autobiography, Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock.

"I don't know what he wrote, and I don't want to know,” the Van Halen drummer pointedly remarked. “In my opinion, Sammy Hagar is a complete idiot."

News of Alex’s comment spread online and eventually found its way to Hagar. Underneath an Instagram post from Rock Celebrities regarding Alex’s quote, Hagar responded: “This comment and post is so unnecessary at this time in our lives, but I guess the truth hurts sometimes,” the singer wrote. “Peace already.”

Why Are Sammy Hagar and Alex Van Halen Feuding?

The former Van Halen bandmates have been feuding since Hagar’s book was published. Alex was reportedly outraged over the Red Rocker’s depiction of his brother, Eddie Van Halen, including the guitarist’s alcoholism.

READ MORE: Nastiest Rock Feuds

This isn’t the first time Hagar has expressed a desire to bury the hatchet with Alex. "It's on my bucket list that I will not take this to my grave, and I don’t want Al taking it to his grave," the Red Rocker said of the feud in 2024. "I've put the olive branch out there many times.”

Hagar also said he wanted “to be friends again,” and later invited Alex to be part of his Best of All Worlds tour. Despite this, the drummer never reciprocated. Hagar later took great offense when Alex left the Red Rockers’ Van Halen year out of his 2025 memoir, Brothers.

"Alex is not doing his brother’s musical legacy justice by not acknowledging all the No. 1 albums and some great music Eddie and I wrote together – not Alex – but Eddie and I wrote together," Hagar declared at the time. "To not acknowledge [those] 10 years of music is blasphemy to his brother’s musicianship, songwriting and legacy.”