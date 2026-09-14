Styx is looking ahead to 2027 while still preparing for a string of remaining fall headlining shows across North America. The group just added five more new concerts to next year's calendar.

See a complete list of Styx dates, cities and venues below, with the newest in bold, along with a tour poster and preview of all of rock's biggest remaining 2026 tours. For more information and tickets to Styx's concerts, go to their official site.

Styx's next round of dates begin in early October and continue into early December. Highlights include their second annual Rockin' in Paradise event in Miramar Beach, Florida. Styx will appear with 38 Special, Tesla, former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, the Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship, among others.

When Does Styx's 2027 Tour Begin?

They already had two shows booked for 2027, including another pairing with Cheap Trick. Styx played a week of shows with them last summer in the Midwest. Cheap Trick was also part of the first Rockin' in Paradise.

Styx was later paired with Chicago on shared dates that they dubbed the Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits … Your Kind of Tour. Those shows wrapped up earlier this month.

Styx's remaining 2026 dates include the second-annual Rockin' in Paradise. (Jason Kempin, Getty Images) Styx's remaining 2026 dates include the second-annual Rockin' in Paradise. (Jason Kempin, Getty Images)

A massive new soundtrack for the latest edition of the Madden NFL video game included Styx and a host of other classic-rock greats. The featured song was "Renegade," from 1978's Pieces of Eight. Their busy year began with a Las Vegas residency where Styx played that three-times platinum Top 10 album in its entirety.

READ MORE: Styx’s Real-Life ‘Spinal Tap’ Story

They're returning to Vegas again in 2027, marking a seventh consecutive year. This new five-night engagement at the Venetian Resort will focus on songs from across Styx's celebrated career, with all dates set to start at 8:30PM. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets from 1PM ET/10AM PT on Tuesday (Sept. 15) until 1PM ET/10AM PT on Thursday (Sept. 17) through the Citi Entertainment program.

Additional pre-sales run throughout the week, with general on sale beginning at 1PM ET/10AM PT on Friday (Sept. 18). Tickets are also available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at the Venetian or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469.

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Styx's 2026-27 Tour Dates

(New dates in bold)

10/2 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

10/3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Citizens Live at the Wylie

10/4 – West Springfield, MA @ The Big E 2026

10/8-10 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Rockin' in Paradise with Styx + Friends 2026

10/17-18 – St. John's, Canada @ JAG Soundhouse

10/21 – Halifax, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre

10/22 – Moncton, Canada @ Casino New Brunswick

10/24 – Quebec City, Canada @ Centre Videotron

10/25 – Gatineau, Canada @ Casino du Lac-Leamy

10/26 – Laval, Canada @ Place Bell

11/5 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

11/6 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort and Casino

11/7 – Carlton, MN @ Black Bear Casino Resort

12/4 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

1/8/2027 – Lincoln, CA @ Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort (with Cheap Trick)

1/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Resort's Venetian Theatre

1/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Resort's Venetian Theatre

2/3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Resort's Venetian Theatre

2/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Resort's Venetian Theatre

2/6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Resort's Venetian Theatre

2/23 – Stamford, CT @ Palace Theatre