Styx has confirmed their first concerts for 2026 – and they have very special plans. The group will play 1978's three-times platinum Top 10 smash LP Pieces of Eight, along with other favorites.

They'd become superstars with 1977's The Grand Illusion, but that first multi-platinum hit was actually the slow-building Styx's sixth album. Pieces of Eight, with Tommy Shaw's hit singles "Renegade" and "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)," cemented their place among rock's biggest late-'70s acts.

Styx will kick off 2026 in Las Vegas on Jan. 23-24, Jan. 28, and Jan. 30-31, with all performances set to begin at 8:30 p.m. See a complete list of confirmed dates below.

Styx began playing residencies in Las Vegas in 2017, sharing the bill at the Venetian with former Eagles guitarist Don Felder. They showcased The Grand Illusion at the Venetian earlier this year. Along the way, Styx also released Live at the Orleans Arena Las Vegas.

When Do Tickets for Styx's 2026 Tour Go on Sale?

Pre-sale tickets for these newly announced dates begin at 10PM PT on Tuesday, Sept. 23, for Citi cardmembers, by way of the Citi Entertainment program. General pre-sale tickets then go on sale at 10AM PT Friday, Sept. 26, through Ticketmaster, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at the Venetian Resort, or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469.

Confirmed Styx 2026 Tour Dates

1/23 – Las Vegas @ The Venetian Theatre

1/24 – Las Vegas @ The Venetian Theatre

1/28 – Las Vegas @ The Venetian Theatre

1/30 – Las Vegas @ The Venetian Theatre

1/31 – Las Vegas @ The Venetian Theatre

