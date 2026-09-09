Styx Just Wrapped Up a Tour With Chicago – Here’s What’s Next

Styx's Sunday (Sept. 6) concert in Los Angeles marked the last in a string of shared dates with Chicago. But they aren't going home after the Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits … Your Kind of Tour.

Instead, Styx will play headliner concerts beginning in early October. This North American tour continues into early December. The group also has two stops scheduled for 2027, including another pairing with Cheap Trick in California. Presale for this January 2027 show begins today (Sept. 9) at 1PM ET/10AM PT.

Other highlights include Rockin' in Paradise in Florida and a multi-night stand at St. John's in Canada. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with an expanded preview of more than 90 of the year's biggest remaining rock tours. For more info or tickets, go to Styx's official website.

Lawrence Gowan joined following Styx's split with Dennis DeYoung in 1999. (Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images) Lawrence Gowan joined following Styx's split with Dennis DeYoung in 1999. (Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images)

Who's Playing Styx's Rockin' in Paradise?

Styx also teamed up with Cheap Trick last summer for a week-long series of dates in the Midwest. This busy year began with a Las Vegas residency where Styx played 1978's three-times platinum Top 10 smash Pieces of Eight LP in its entirety. But maintaining a packed concert schedule is nothing new for this band.

In fact, Styx made the seventh-most stops among all classic rock acts in 2025, with 80 total concerts. That followed the release of Circling From Above, their first new album in more than a decade. Styx played a whopping 90 shows the year before, tying for No. 4 overall in 2024.

READ MORE: Top 10 Styx Songs

This is their second annual trip to Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida, for Rockin' in Paradise. They'll play two concerts and participate in a Q&A. Special guest bands include 38 Special, Tesla, Don Felder of Eagles fame, the Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship, among others.

The Miramar Beach event is named after "A.D. 1928 / Rockin' the Paradise," the fourth single from 1981's multi-million-selling chart-topper Paradise Theatre. Styx was also joined by 38 Special for the first Rockin' in Paradise, along with Cheap Trick, Loverboy, John Waite and others.

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Styx 2026-27 Tour Dates

10/2 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

10/3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Citizens Live at the Wylie

10/4 – West Springfield, MA @ The Big E 2026

10/8-10 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Rockin' in Paradise with Styx + Friends 2026

10/17-18 – St. John's, Canada @ JAG Soundhouse

10/21 – Halifax, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre

10/22 – Moncton, Canada @ Casino New Brunswick

10/24 – Quebec City, Canada @ Centre Videotron

10/25 – Gatineau, Canada @ Casino du Lac-Leamy

10/26 – Laval, Canada @ Place Bell

11/5 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

11/6 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort and Casino

11/7 – Carlton, MN @ Black Bear Casino Resort

12/4 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

1/8/2027 – Lincoln, CA @ Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort (with Cheap Trick)

2/23/2027 – Stamford, CT @ Palace Theatre

Fall 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours - Updated! Here's a preview of more than 90 of the biggest rock tours scheduled for fall 2026. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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