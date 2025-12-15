Styx and Cheap Trick to Tour Together in 2026
Styx and Cheap Trick are teaming up for a week-long series of dates in the Midwest next May.
Their joint tour kicks off May 16 in Little Rock and concludes a week later in Lincoln. You can see the complete schedule below.
Both of the Illinois-born acts have already lined up large solo tours for the early part of the new year. Cheap Trick already has 21 dates lined up for the first four months of 2026 - see below - in support of their well-received 2025 album All Washed Up.
Styx, who also released a new album (Circling From Above) in 2025, have 26 2026 dates lined up prior to their dates with Cheap Trick. They have also already announced a large summer co-headlining tour with Chicago.
You can see all the tour dates for Cheap Trick and Styx, together and apart, in chronological order below.
Styx 2026 Tour Dates
Jan. 7: Tucson, AZ @ The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Jan. 9: Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Jan. 10: Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Jan. 13: Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Theatre
Jan. 14: Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Theatre
Jan. 23: Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
Jan. 24: Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
Jan. 28: Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
Jan. 30: Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
Jan. 31: Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
Feb. 20: Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium
Feb. 21: Savannah, GA @ Savannah Civic Center
Feb. 22: Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Feb. 24: Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre
Feb. 25: Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
Feb. 27: Clearwater FL @ The BayCare Sound
Feb. 28: St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Mar. 20: Albuquerque, NM @ Route 66 Casino
Mar. 22: El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatres
Mar. 24: Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts
Mar. 26: San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Apr. 12: Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center
Apr. 16: Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Apr. 17: Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Apr. 24: Danville, VA @ Ceasers Casino
Apr. 25: Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Casino Resort
Jun. 18: Arnolds Park, IA @ Arnolds Park Amusement Park
Jun. 20: Eau Claire, WI @ Summer Jam
Cheap Trick, 'All Washed Up' 2026 Tour Dates
Jan. 24 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Jan. 25 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
Feb. 25 - Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
Feb. 27 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound
Feb. 28 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Mar. 03 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Mar. 04 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
Mar. 06 - Bossier City, LA @ Margaritaville Resort Casino
Mar. 07 - Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre
Mar. 09 - Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Mar. 11 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
Mar. 20 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Mar. 21 - Ledyard, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino
Mar. 27 - Ranson, WV @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Mar. 28 - Danville, VA @ Caesars Virginia
April 03 - Bensalem, PA @ Parx Xcite Center
April 04 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Events Center At Seneca Niagara Resort
April 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
April 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
April 22 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
April 24 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
Styx and Cheap Trick 2026 Tour Dates
May 16: Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
May 17: Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
May 20: Park City, KS - Heartland Credit Union Arena
May 23: Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
May 23: Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater
Chicago and Styx, Summer 2026 Tour Dates
July 13 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 15 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 17 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 18 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 20 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 21 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 23 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 25 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 26 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 28 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre
July 30 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
Aug. 01 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
Aug. 02 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 05 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 06 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 19 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Aug. 20 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Aug. 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ MORTON Amphitheater
Aug. 28 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 01 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
Sept. 02 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Sept. 04 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sept. 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
