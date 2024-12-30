Which Classic Rock Acts Played the Most Concerts in 2024?

Some of rock's biggest names spent a lot of time on the road in 2024. As measured by SetList.fm, these are the acts covered by UCR who played the most concerts this year:

12. Journey: 73 Shows

After a chaotic spell of feuding about finances, Journey stars Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain started off 2024 by mending fences. The backstage peace didn't last long, as Cain once again sued Schon over-spending in August, setting off another series of public attacks. But the duo kept the tour machine rolling, as Journey appeared with Toto and then as part of a summer co-headlining package with Def Leppard.

Brian Miller, Getty Images Brian Miller, Getty Images loading...

11. Kansas: 76 Shows

A medical emergency and a lineup change didn't stop Kansas from continuing their 50th anniversary celebration tour with 76 shows in 2024. In February, founding drummer Phil Ehart announced that he was recovering from a "major" heart attack, and would be taking time off the road. Bassist Billy Greer announced his retirement from the group in September after nearly 40 years. Kansas kept touring, however, and ended the year with a 2024 tour finale show in Pittsburgh that saw Ehart and original bassist Dave Hope return for special guest spots.

Gary Dotterweich, UCR Gary Dotterweich, UCR loading...

10. Bob Dylan: 78 Shows

Despite turning 83 in 2024 and selling his back catalog for an estimated $300 million in 2020, Bob Dylan remained incredibly active on the road, performing 78 shows in 2024. He's been shaking up his set lists in fun ways – covering Chuck Berry and Johnny Cash in the spring, trading dueling versions of "All Along the Watchtower" with John Mellencamp in the summer and breaking out "It's All Over Now, Baby Blue" and "Dignity" in October.

Gary Miller, Getty Images Gary Miller, Getty Images loading...

Read More: The Top 30 Rock Songs of 2024

9. Alice Cooper: 79 Shows

After playing 90 shows in 2022 and 70 in 2023, Alice Cooper split the difference in 2024, performing 79 times either as a headliner and alongside his frequent tour buddy Rob Zombie. Cooper's already plotting a busy 2025, with dates kicking off on Jan. 31 in Augusta, Georgia. For the first couple of weeks, his former guitarist Orianthi will fill in for Nita Strauss, who has her own solo dates lined up.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

8. The Black Crowes: 80 Shows

The Black Crowes had planned to spend a good chunk of 2024 serving as Aerosmith's opening act, but after a year's delay the Boston band's farewell tour was canceled. Undaunted and feeding off the positive response to their new Happiness Bastards album, the Robinson brothers - happily reunited for nearly half a decade now! - kept plenty busy on their own, racking up 80 concerts.

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images loading...

6 (Tie). Toto: 84 Shows

It's impressive enough that Toto played 84 shows in 2024, many opening for their friends in Journey. Add in 22 Ringo Starr All-Starr band shows for guitarist Steve Lukather, and his total for the year goes up to 106. Next year, Toto will be the headliners, topping a summer bill that also features Christopher Cross and Men at Work.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

6 (Tie). REO Speedwagon: 84 Shows

It's very doubtful you'll see REO Speedwagon on this list in 2025. Although the group had a very successful year touring alone and together with Train, a dispute over the schedule for the return of longtime bassist Bruce Hall from back surgery has escalated into a breakup. REO Speedwagon played their last show on Dec. 21, but the same lineup that has been touring under that name will return to the road with frontman Kevin Cronin in 2025.

Kevin Cronin Jim Cook, UCR loading...

4 (Tie). Styx: 90 Shows

Talk about consistency: Styx played 94 shows in 2022, 90 in 2023 and 90 again in 2024, including a successful summer tour with Foreigner and John Waite. They weathered a lineup change when bassist Ricky Phillips departed after 20 years in the band this March, replacing him with Terry Gowan, brother of Styx singer and keyboardist Lawrence. Their big plans for 2025 include a tour with now-former REO Speedwagon star Kevin Cronin. Tommy Shaw also recently told UCR that the band is nearing completion on a new album.

Styx & Foreigner with John Waite Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour - Nashville, TN Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

4 (Tie). Judas Priest: 90 Shows

Judas Priest got off to a big start in 2024 with their first new album in six years, the well-received Invincible Shield. They promoted the album with another massive round of touring, visiting 90 cities before the year was done. In between all that, they also found the time to remaster and re-release their 1974 debut Rocka Rolla. The band's 2025 plans include tours in South America and Europe.

Roberto Ricciuti, Getty Images Roberto Ricciuti, Getty Images loading...

3. Foreigner: 92 Shows

When Foreigner launched their Farewell tour in July of 2023, they were quick to note that they were going to take their time saying goodbye. In addition to being inductedinto the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the group notched 92 shows in 2024 and announced plans to keep the fun going well into 2025. Original keyboardist Al Greenwood and longtime bassist Rick Willis will join the group's current lineup at special shows next year.

TEMP Getty Images loading...

2. Mammoth WVH: 96 Shows

Wolfgang Van Halen has played over 300 shows since launching his solo career in July of 2021. He spent much of 2024 on the road with Mammoth WVH, including solo shows and dates opening for Metallica and Creed. He's already begun compiling songs for the band's third album and has a big slate of 2025 dates lined up.

Jim Cook, UCR Jim Cook, UCR loading...

1. ZZ Top: 99 Shows

Topping our chart with 99 shows in 2024, ZZ Top kept as busy as ever on the road some three years after the death of founding bassist Dusty Hill and 12 after the release of the band's last album. In addition to their constant headlining tour, the band teamed up with Lynyrd Skynyrd for another round of their Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour. Frontman Billy Gibbons also played 10 solo shows, putting his total for the year at 109. ZZ Top already has 50 dates lined up for 2025, and Gibbons will head out on his own for another two dozen shows before those start.

ZZ Top Frazer Harrison, Getty Images loading...