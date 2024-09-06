Judas Priest’s ‘Rocka Rolla’ Track-by-Track: Exclusive Excerpt

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of Judas Priest's 1974 debut album Rocka Rolla, rock journalist Martin Popoff is releasing a new book dedicated to the band.

Due in stores Nov. 12, Judas Priest: Album by Album examines the legendary metal band's entire catalog, all the way up to and including 2024's Invincible Shield. In our exclusive preview, you can find the entire chapter dedicated to Rocka Rolla below. in it, Popoff and fellow historians Pete Pardo and Matt Thompson break down each track on the album, illustrating how it hints at the band's future ascendance.

The book features interviews with rock stars such as Slash, Marty Friedman and Charlie Benante. It also includes rare photos taken both onstage and off, as well as shots of vintage memorabilia.

In a recent interview, Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill revealed that the band had regained the rights to Rocka Rolla and 1976's Sad Wings of Destiny, and would soon be announcing the release of an upgraded version of their debut album. “It’s just been re-engineered by Tom Allom after all of these years," he told Talking Rock with Meltdown. "The multi-tracks were in remarkably good condition, and he’s changed some of the sounds, made it more modern and obviously remixed it. And he’s done a great job.”

Judas Priest: Album by Album is available for pre-order at all major retailers.

