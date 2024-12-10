Toto Sets 2025 Tour With Men at Work and Christopher Cross

Toto will tour in July and August 2025 with Men at Work and Christopher Cross. Key stops include Boston, St. Louis, Charlotte, Nashville Phoenix, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, among others.

"Christopher and [Men and Work leader] Colin [Hay] have been close friends for a long time," Toto's Steve Lukather said in an official statement. "This is a tour that musically works and brings a fresh summer package to the circuit."

See a complete list of Toto's confirmed dates and cities with Cross and Men and Work below. "The mix of Christopher, Steve with Toto, and Men at Work will make for an exciting night of music for fans old and new," Hay said. More concerts are to be announced.

Joining Steve Lukather in Toto are long-time frontman Joseph Williams, keyboardist Greg Phillinganes, drummer Shannon Forrest and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham, among others. Lukather and Ham are veterans of Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band.

Toto and Cross have already announced a European tour for January and February, with stops in the U.K. and 10 other countries. They appeared before a capacity crowd last September at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, after Toto completed a well-received string of dates with Journey.

"I'm honored to be sharing the stage with my dear friends Toto and Men at Work," Cross added.

Toto's 2025 Tour With Christopher Cross and Men at Work

7/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/19 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

7/22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/24 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/25 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

7/28 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

7/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

8/1 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

8/3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/5 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/6 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

8/8 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

8/9 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/11 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

8/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

8/18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau

8/24 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

8/25 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

8/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/29 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

8/30 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

