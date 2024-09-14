Mellencamp Plays Dylan’s ‘Watchtower’ – Then Dylan Plays It Too

Bob Dylan performed his classic “All Along the Watchtower” for the first time since 2018 – around 90 minutes after John Mellencamp had played it during the same show.

If the onstage interactions among Dylan’s band are anything to go by, his decision to reprise his 1968 track was made at short notice as he commenced a 17-song show at the Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH.

He and Mellencamp are both part of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, headlined by Willie Nelson. Videos and set lists are available below.

Mellencamp – who took over from Robert Plant and Alison Krauss on the tour in July –delivered “Watchtower” as the third song of his 12-song show at around 6.30 p.m., after having last performed it the tribute show for music executive Clive Davis in April. Prior to that he’d played it seven times in 2020 and sporadically since 1984.

Dylan hit the stage around 7.55 p.m. and started his set with the track, which had been a mainstay of his performances for decades until he retired it six years ago.

The touring festival continues in Burgettstown, PA tonight (Sept. 14) with three more shows to follow, ending on Sept. 20 in Gilford, NH.

Watch John Mellencamp Perform ‘All Along the Watchtower’

Watch Bob Dylan Perform ‘All Along the Watchtower’

John Mellencamp Set List – Outlaw Music Festival, 9/13/24

1. “John Cockers”

2. “Paper in Fire”

3. “All Along the Watchtower”

4. “Small Town”

5. “Check It Out”

6. “Longest Days”

7. “Jack & Diane”

8. “Rain on the Scarecrow”

8. “Lonely Ol’ Night”

10. “Crumblin’ Down”

11. “Pink Houses”

12. “Hurts So Good”

Bob Dylan Set List – Outlaw Music Festival, 9/13/24

1. “All Along the Watchtower”

2. “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35”

3. “Shooting Star”

4. “Love Sick”

5. “Little Queenie”

6. “Mr. Blue”

7. “Early Roman Kings”

8. “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall”

9. “Under the Red Sky”

10. “Things Have Changed”

11. “Stella Blue”

12. “Six Days on the Road”

13. “Can’t Wait”

14. “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight”

15. “Soon After Midnight”

16. “Simple Twist of Fate”

17. “Ballad of a Thin Man”