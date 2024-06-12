Foreigner and Styx Launch 2024 Summer Tour: Video and Set Lists

Styx, Foreigner and John Waite kicked off their Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour Tuesday night at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

You can see the complete set list for all three acts, as well as fan-shot video of Styx and Foreigner below.

John Waite opened the show with an eight-song set, half of which was dedicated to his time in the Babys. He also delivered his 1984 solo smash "Missing You" and "When I See You Smile," the 1989 chart-topper he sang for Bad English.

Foreigner took the stage next, offering a hit-packed set that began with the title track to 1978's Double Vision album and concluded with an encore of "I Want to Know What Love Is" and "Hot Blooded."

Read More: Styx and Foreigner Announce Tour Companion Live Album

Styx headlined the evening with a 13-song set dominated by songs from 1977's The Grand Illusion and 1981's Paradise Theatre. With his brother Terry behind him as the band's new bass player Lawrence Gowan delivered strong vocals on "Come Sail Away" and "Lady," while the seemingly ageless Tommy Shaw took over for rockers such as "Renegade" and "Blue Collar Man."

Watch Styx Perform 'Come Sail Away"

Watch Foreigner Perform 'Juke Box Hero'

Styx, Foreigner and John Waite's Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour continues Tuesday night (June 12) at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The tour is currently set to conclude on Aug. 28 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Watch Foreigner Perform 'Waiting for a Girl Like You'

Watch Styx Perform 'Blue Collar Man'

Styx June 11, 2024 Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids Set List

1. “The Grand Illusion”

2. “Too Much Time on My Hands”

3. “Lady”

4. “Lorelei”

5. “Crash of the Crown”

6. “Miss America”

7. “Rockin’ the Paradise”

8. “Blue Collar Man”

9. “The Best of Times”

10. “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)”

11. “Come Sail Away”

12. “Mr. Roboto”

13. “Renegade”

Foreigner June 11, 2024 Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids Set List

1. “Double Vision”

2. “Head Games”

3. “Cold as Ice”

4. “Waiting for a Girl Like You”

5. “Dirty White Boy”

6. “Feels Like the First Time”

7. “Urgent”

8. “Juke Box Hero”

9. “I Want to Know What Love Is”

10. “Hot Blooded”

John Waite June 11, 2024 Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids Set List

1. “Midnight Rendezvous”

2. “Change”

3. “When I See You Smile”

4. “Missing You”

5. “Every Time I Think of You”

6. “Head First”

7. “Back on My Feet Again”

8. “Whole Lotta Love” / “Let Me Love You Baby”