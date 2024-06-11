Styx and Foreigner Announce Tour Companion Live Album
As Styx and Foreigner's Renegades & Juke Box Heroes summer tour gets underway on Tuesday, the bands have announced a new tour companion LP of the same name.
The eight-track release contains live versions of some of the groups' best-known songs. The picture disc and limited-edition individually numbered silver vinyl will be available exclusively at tour stops and select retail starting July 12.
The record includes favorites "Feels Like the First Time" and "I Want to Know What Love Is" (Foreigner) and "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)" and "Come Sail Away" (Styx), among others.
You can see the full track listing below.
Only 1,000 copies of the picture disc and 5,000 individually numbered copies of the silver edition are available. An expanded CD edition featuring songs by the tour's opening act, John Waite, is also available. (The album can also be found on streaming services.)
Where Are Styx and Foreigner Playing This Year?
On Tuesday, Styx and Foreigner's tour kicks off in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The bands will spend the next three months on the road playing more than three dozen dates across North America, with stops in Toronto, Nashville and Cincinnati before ending on Aug. 28 in Sioux City, North Dakota.
You can see the full list of tour dates below.
Foreigner and Styx, 'Renegades & Juke Box Heroes' Track Listing
JUKE BOX HEROES side:
1. Feels Like The First Time
2. Cold As Ice
3. I Want To Know What Love Is
4. Juke Box Hero
RENEGADES side:
1. Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)
2. Come Sail Away
3. Too Much Time On My Hands
4. Renegade
Styx, Foreigner and John Waite, Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour 2024
June 11 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 14 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 15 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 18 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
June 19 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
June 21 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 22 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 25 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
June 26 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 28 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
June 29 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
June 30 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 12 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
July 13 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 15 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
July 17 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 19 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 20 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 23 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 24 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 26 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 28 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 31 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 2 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 3 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 4 - Gifford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 16 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 17 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
Aug. 20 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB
Aug. 21 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 24 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
Aug. 28 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
