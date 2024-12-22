REO Speedwagon Plays Final Show: Set List and Video

REO Speedwagon played their final show on Saturday at Las Vegas' Venetian Theatre, putting to bed a career that spanned nearly six decades.

You can see the set list and videos from the performance below.

The rockers began the show by blazing through their diamond-selling 1980 album Hi Infidelity, which featured the chart-topping ballad "Keep on Loving You" and the Top 5 hit "Take It on the Run." The second half of the set featured acoustic renditions of 1972's "Music Man" and 1987's "In My Dreams," along with other '70s staples such as "Keep Pushin'" and "Time for Me to Fly." They ended the night with a one-two punch encore of "Can't Fight This Feeling" and "Roll With the Changes," the latter featuring assistance from V.I.P. attendees, wives, children, managers and crew members during the final chorus.

Lead singer Kevin Cronin also thanked the audience, various REO associates and former band members for more than a half-century of support. "I feel sadness that this is the final REO Speedwagon concert, and at the same I feel grateful to have been part of this incredible ride," he said. "We have all been brothers on this amazing musical journey called REO Speedwagon, and I wish you all nothing but the best — and when I say you, I mean everyone who has been part of this band, part of our crew and part of the REO Speedwagon fan family. The REO Speedwagon name is being retired tonight, but the music, the spirit, the songs of REO Speedwagon will live on with this band and with me under the name Kevin Cronin. We hope you join us on that adventure. And now, let's roll with the changes — what do you say?"

READ MORE: How Irving Azoff Tried to Fix REO Speedwagon Drama

Kevin Cronin Will Roll With the Changes as Solo Touring Act

REO Speedwagon shocked fans when they announced an abrupt halt to touring back in September, citing "irreconcilable differences" that apparently stemmed from bassist Bruce Hall's delayed return to the stage. Hall underwent back surgery in 2023 and had planned to return to the stage alongside Cronin, but it never happened. Cofounding keyboardist Neal Doughty also retired from the road in 2023, leaving Cronin as the sole classic-era touring member of REO Speedwagon.

Now, Cronin will take their catalog of hits on the run as a solo artist, backed by guitarist Dave Amato, drummer Bryan Hitt, keyboardist Derek Hilland and bassist Matt Bissonette — the same group of musicians who closed out REO Speedwagon's tenure. They'll hit the road with Styx and Don Felder next summer for the Brotherhood of Rock tour, which is scheduled to run from May through August.

Although Cronin recently confessed to UCR that "the thought of REO Speedwagon coming to an end, it's just unfathomable to me," he also expressed enthusiasm for the future. "I'm not ready to call it quits. I feel like I'm surrounded by a great group of guys," he said. "The chemistry is great, the music sounds awesome and I want to keep this band together."

Watch REO Speedwagon Play 'Roll With the Changes' in Las Vegas on 12/21/24

Watch REO Speedwagon Play 'Can't Fight This Feeling' in Las Vegas on 12/21/24

Watch REO Speedwagon Play 'I Wish You Were There' in Las Vegas on 12/21/24

Watch REO Speedwagon Play 'Ridin' the Storm Out' in Las Vegas on 12/21/24

Watch Kevin Cronin's Speech at Final REO Speedwagon Show

REO Speedwagon, 12/21/24, Venetian Theatre, Las Vegas Set List

1. "Don't Let Him Go"

2. "Keep on Loving You"

3. "Follow My Heart"

4. "In Your Letter"

5. "Take It on the Run"

6. "Tough Guys"

7. "Out of Season"

8. "Shakin' It Loose"

9. "Someone Tonight"

10. "I Wish You Were There"

11. "Music Man" (acoustic)

12. "In My Dreams" (acoustic)

13. "Time for Me to Fly"

14. "Keep Pushin'"

15. "Live Every Moment"

16. "Golden Country"

17. "Ridin' the Storm Out"

18. "Can't Fight This Feeling"

19. "Roll With the Changes" (V.I.P., wives, children, managers and crew sang last chorus)