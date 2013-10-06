Top 10 REO Speedwagon Songs

1

Keyboardist Neal Doughty told UCR in 2011 that REO Speedwagon's greatest hit almost wasn’t. “Kevin [Cronin] brought that song in,” Doughty remembered. “He’d written it on piano, and he started playing it for us with just him and piano. We didn’t really like it – we thought that’s too soft for us. But then Gary [Richrath] just picked up his guitar and started adding his part to it, and we went, ‘Oh, this must be one of those things they call a power ballad.’ I’m not even sure we’d heard such a thing before.” It was a good move, because the Hi Infidelity album collared the top spot on the album chart for 15 weeks and has sold more than 10 million copies.