REO Speedwagon and Train Kick Off Summer Tour: Set Lists, Videos

REO Speedwagon delivered on their vow to push out of their comfort zone by touring with Train when the bands played the first show of their Summer Road Trip Monday night.

Kevin Cronin’s band delivered a 12-song set of classics at the Somerset Amphitheater, WI, before Train took to the stage and performed 17 numbers, including their recent single “Long Yellow Dress” and a cover of Steve Young's “Seven Bridges Road," previously popularized by the Eagles.

Both set lists, plus videos, can be seen below.

When the shows were announced, Cronin made much of the fact that, at face value, the bands weren’t an obvious match. “It was kind of a shocker,” he told UCR. “Normally we’re out there with Styx or Journey, you know, in our comfort zone. But I really dig Train and I’ve always thought that Patrick Monahan is just a world-class singer and songwriter. I’ve loved their records from 'Drops of Jupiter' on."

Monahan reported he’d always been an REO fan, adding: “When I was younger I … fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs.” He went on: “This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I’ll love being on the stage.”

The tourmates recently arranged a mashup performance consisting of one of each bands’ songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Watch REO Speedwagon Perform ‘Ridin' the Storm Out’

REO Speedwagon Set List – Somerset Amphitheater, WI 7/08/24

1. “Don’t Let Him Go”

2. “Take It on the Run”

3. “Keep Pushin’”

4. “Live Every Moment”

5. “Tough Guys”

6. “I Wish You Were There”

7. “Can’t Fight This Feeling”

8. “Son of a Poor Man”

9. “Time for Me to Fly”

10. “Ridin' the Storm Out”

11. “Keep On Loving You”

12. “Roll With the Changes”

Watch Train Perform 'Drops of Jupiter'

Train Set List – Somerset Amphitheater, WI 7/08/24

1. “50 Ways to Say Goodbye”

2. “If It’s Love”

3. “Get to Me”

4. “Save Me, San Francisco”

5. “Meet Virginia”

6. “Long Yellow Dress”

7. “Play That Song”

8. “Parachute”

9. “Angel in Blue Jeans”

10. “Marry Me”

11. “Seven Bridges Road”

12. "Bruises"

13. "Lose Control"

14. "Calling All Angels:

15. "Hey, Soul Sister"

16. "Drive By"

17. "Drops of Jupiter"