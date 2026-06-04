Triumph Offers Update Regarding Mike Levine’s Health

Triumph cofounder and bassist Mike Levine has been unable to join the band on its current reunion tour due to health issues, specifically, an undetermined physical disorder. But the group remains hopeful that he'll be able to join them.

"It's just an ongoing process, hoping that he's going to be able to rejoin. Thus far he has not," Gil Moore shared in a new interview with WPDH personality Tigman.

"I'd say [there's] a slim chance we'll still see him before the end of this run," the cofounder, drummer and vocalist added. "I don't want to mislead people, you know? He's got a struggle that he's working his way through, health-wise.

'We Miss Him Every Day.'

Triumph's reunion run goes through June 10 when the band will play a makeup date in Quebec. Moore and guitarist and vocalist Rik Emmett have been joined by bassist and vocalist Todd Kerns who was tapped to help out in Levine's absence. Former Triumph guitarist and singer Phil X (who also tours with Bon Jovi) and drummer Brent Fitz round out the 2026 lineup of the group.

"We think about him and we miss him every day," Moore said in regards to the absence of his longtime bandmate. "The minute he's physically capable, he'll have his bass shipped out, and he'll be on an airplane. It's just a matter if that's going to happen or not. You know, I talk to him every three or four days. His son Matthew comes out about every three or four shows and we bring him up on stage [including their recent performance in the Detroit area] and he talks to the audience a little bit. [Our] fingers [are] crossed, as far as Mike's concerned."

Levine: 'I Wish I Was There'

As the ailing bassist told UCR correspondent Gary Graff in a recent conversation, separately, he'd love to be out there on the road with his longtime friends. “To tell you the truth, I go to bed every night bawling my eyes out at nine o’clock, going, ‘How come I’m not up there on stage now?’” Levine shared in an interview prior to the band's Michigan show. “I miss it. I wish I was there. There’s a certain camaraderie that existed for a long time, and it’s not there for me. It’s kind of like I might as well just be a fan, which is what I do. I’m like a good support figure.”

As a fan, he added, he's "knocked out" by what he's seen via YouTube and other samples from the current tour. “I can tell that every show they’re getting better and better," he reported. "These guys are the ultimate professionals. There’s a lot more vitality on stage now. The playing is impeccable; I mean, it’s mind-boggling how good they’re playing."

READ MORE: Triumph Makes a 'Joyful F---ing Noise' in Michigan

Moore echoes Levine's praise, when discussing how the ongoing outing has felt. "The band is really having a blast," he confirmed. "You know, in baseball or in hockey, so much of a team's success, it comes from the dressing room -- and if the dressing room is really strong, the team's going to play well. Nobody's got a stronger dressing room than Triumph. I can tell you that."