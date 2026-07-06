Watch Metallica Pay Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne One Year After His Farewell Concert

Metallica concluded their three-year long M72 world tour with a show at the 80,000 seat London Stadium that included a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

Metallica's show took place exactly one year after Metallica helped pay tribute to Osbourne by performing at the "Crazy Train" singer's Back to the Beginning farewell concert. Osbourne died just 17 days after the show.

Lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo performed a portion of Black Sabbath's "Electric Funeral" (in a mash-up with the Sex Pistols' during their nightly two-man "doodle" section of the show.

"A year ago today, there was a very important event. Back to the Beginning, Black Sabbath and so many other incredible people," Trujillo noted before the performance, before holding up a handmade sign. "Somebody just gave me this right now, and it's pretty powerful. It says 'Do it for Ozzy' ....Ozzy we love you and we miss you brother."

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The rest of Metallica's 16-song set kicked off with "Whiplash" and concluded with the powerful one-two punch of "One" and "Enter Sandman." You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

Watch Metallica Perform 'Electric Funeral' and 'Holidays in the Sun'

Metallica played 99 M72 shows between April 2023 and July 2026. The group is headed to Las Vegas next, for a 24-date residency at the Sphere which kicks off on Oct. 1.

Watch Metallica Conclude the M72 World Tour With 'Enter Sandman'

Metallica July 5 London, England Set List:

1. "Whiplash"

2. "For Whom the Bell Tolls"

3. "Ride the Lightning"

4. "The Memory Remains"

5. "72 Seasons"

6. "Screaming Suicide"

7. "Electric Funeral" / "Holidays in the Sun" (Rob and Kirk)

8. "The Day That Never Comes"

9. "Wherever I May Roam"

10. "The Call of Ktulu"

11. "The Unforgiven"

12. "Whiskey in the Jar"

13. "Blackened"

14. "Moth Into Flame"

15. "One"

16. "Enter Sandman"

via SetList.fm