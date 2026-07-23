Bret Michaels revealed he’d gone straight from a concert stage to surgery after performing three shows in agony with a kidney stone.

The Poison singer is now in recovery after a successful procedure, and thanked his medical team for their professionalism.

“On this #WisdomWednesday, the first thing I learned is complete gratitude for the frontline workers, doctors and nurses who this week have recently taken care of me, as the kidney stone (after almost 7 days of waiting it out) would not pass,” Michaels said in a social media update on Wednesday.

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“The pain became intense but, as usual, I played through Charleston [West Virginia], Grantville [Pennsylvania] and a special private show at Fairchild [Air Force Base] in Spokane [Washington] for veterans [on] active duty and their families.”

He added that the pain became too much to bear after that concert and he was admitted to an unidentified hospital for treatment.

“The operation has been done and is complete,” he reported. “I’m out of post-op recovery, and I’m doing everything within my power to feel better and continue playing great shows for great fans when I’ve got a complete clean bill of health.”

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Returning to the #WisdomWednesday hashtag, he said: “I am wise enough to know how important family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses play such a vital role in our everyday health.“

And he signed off: “Also just know, they eventually forced me out of my clothes and into a hospital gown...as I had gone straight from the show to the hospital.”

Michaels’ next scheduled show is a private event on July 25. Following that his Live And Amplified tour continues on July 30 in Interlochen, Michigan.