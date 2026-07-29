Tom Keifer has canceled his current tour dates immediately due to unexpected health issues.

The news was revealed by the former Cinderella frontman's manager in a statement on social media. "Unfortunately, Tom Keifer has suffered a severe vocal muscle strain/injury resulting in complete loss of singing voice, forcing the cancellation of the last three upcoming shows of the Keiferband's 2026 concert tour. Please contact the venues or ticket services for refunds," Tim Heyne of Union Entertainment Group shared.

"Canceling any show is the last thing Tom ever wants to see happen," Heyne added. "He loves performing for you all and makes every effort to ensure his voice is the best it can be for every show."

Tom Keifer's Past Vocal Issues

It's a miracle that Keifer was able to return to doing concerts at all. He battled vocal paralysis in the '90s and underwent a number of surgeries to deal with the condition, which specifically affected his left vocal cord. As he told UCR later during a 2013 interview, he faced a long road back -- one which happily, he was able to travel successfully.

"It’s a diagnosis that unfortunately you’re never really cured of because it’s neurological. There’s not a medicine or a surgery that can fix a paralysis or a partial paralysis in my case. So it’s therapy and I was told when I was diagnosed with this that I would never sing again or at least not sing the way that I used to," he explained. "And they said if you have any shot at it at all, it would be to work starting at the speech level with speech pathologists, which I did for a number of years and then work your way up into being able to hold pitches and working with vocal coaches and try and retrain them to do what they’re supposed to do."

"It’s an ongoing process [and] a rollercoaster ride. I have ups and downs since the early ‘90s when I was diagnosed with this. Because it’s a weakness that’s been there kind of inherently, I injure myself a lot. I’ve had hemorrhages and all kinds of things that had to be corrected surgically. I’ve had six surgeries over the years," he detailed then. "So it’s an ongoing battle. I will say that in the last four years, I’ve been on an upswing because I met a coach out in Los Angeles named Ron Anderson who is probably the best coach I’ve ever worked with. I’ve worked with many, many [of them] over the years and he taught me a lot of things about singing and the voice that have really, really helped me to strengthen this situation."

"And I started working with him in 2009 and over the last few years, I would say that it gets stronger and stronger every year," he continued. "I wouldn’t say that I’m out of the woods and I don’t think I’ll ever be out of the woods, but it’s been the most stable and strongest [that it’s been] in the last three years."

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What Concerts Have Been Canceled?

Thankfully, since Tom was near the end of this year's tour schedule, he'd completed most of the dates. The affected shows are July 30 at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania, Beaver Dam, Kentucky's Rock the Dam on Aug. 1 and Warehouse Live Midtown in Houston, Texas on Aug. 3. The Houston date is unfortunately one that Keifer had already postponed from its originally scheduled date of June 27, scrubbed minutes before he was due to hit the stage because of "sudden illness."