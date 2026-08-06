Joan Jett has canceled two upcoming concerts in September after having surgery to address a recent injury.

Her social media was updated on Wednesday (Aug. 5) to share the news. "Following a recent injury, Joan Jett has undergone orthopedic surgery on a fractured vertebrae and will begin the necessary healing process," they wrote. "In close consultation with her doctors, Joan will not be able to perform at her forthcoming September scheduled shows in Costa Mesa, CA on September 5th and in Louisville, KY on September 24th."

"While Joan hates to disappoint fans, she will be taking this time to focus on physical therapy and healing," they added. "She's looking forward to delivering tremendous concerts for many years to come."

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What is Joan Jett Doing in 2026?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has been racking up frequent flyer miles this year. She began the year with a trio of concerts in January in New Zealand. Those gigs were followed by a residency in Las Vegas and then a series of festival appearances, including performances at the annual Beachlife and Bottlerock festivals in California.

Since then, she's been mostly overseas playing a mix of festival and headlining dates. Jett played the annual Sweden Rock Festival and also shared the bill with My Chemical Romance at Wembley Stadium in early July. Her most recent concert happened July 10 in Belgium.

The two shows that were recently canceled included an upcoming appearance at the Bourbon and Beyond Festival in Louisville. Presently, there are no further concerts scheduled for Jett and her longtime band, the Blackhearts.