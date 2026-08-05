Cheap Trick to Play Special Club Show After ZZ Top Cancels Hollywood Bowl Gig

ZZ Top abruptly canceled a planned appearance at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl tonight (Aug. 5).

Band leader Billy Gibbons cited a “brief interruption” to the band’s current tour after saying refunds would be made – meaning the appearance will not be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, Cheap Trick, who have been sharing some tour dates with ZZ Top, arranged a fill-in show at the 300 capacity West Hollywood Troubador instead.

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The Texan band issued a brief statement which read: “ZZ Top’s Aug 5 show at the Hollywood Bowl has been cancelled. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We thank you all for your understanding!”

Cheap Trick took up the slack, offering additional detail in a separate statement: “The ZZ Top tour has unforeseen personnel matters that have forced the band to cancel its appearance at the Los Angeles landmark.

“The band’s frontman, Billy Gibbons, commented, ‘Insurmountable obstacles require canceling our Hollywood Bowl performance. Friends, fans and followers of ZZ Top are the best in the business and the band is counting on everyone to bear with us for this brief interruption.’”

Tickets For Cheap Trick Fill-in Show Sell Out Fast

After explaining the automated refund process and offering a contact address for ticketholders with queries, Cheap Trick added in another post: “In place of the now canceled scheduled Aug. 5th show, we will be playing a very special, intimate show at The Troubadour in West Hollywood! Come down for a very special evening with us!”

Tickets went on sale soon afterward and, predictably, sold out quickly.

ZZ Top’s next scheduled appearance is on Aug. 7 at the Saroyan Theater in Fresno, CA. Cheap Trick are set to play The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA, the following night.