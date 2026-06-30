ZZ Top and Cheap Trick have extended their 2026 tour together. See an updated list of dates for both bands below, along with an expanded sneak peek at all of the summer's biggest shows.

The year has already seen a slew of other special guests. ZZ Top has been paired with George Thorogood and Dwight Yoakam. Support acts for Cheap Trick include the Pat Travers Band, James Hatem and the Calling. They also appeared with Styx.

Presale for the new dates begins 10AM local time on Wednesday, July 1, with the code CTLIVE. General onsale then follows on Friday, July 3. For more details, head over to Cheap Trick's official site.

ZZ Top has been on the road since April. (Corine Solberg, Getty Images) ZZ Top has been on the road since April. (Corine Solberg, Getty Images)

When Are ZZ Top and Cheap Trick Touring?

ZZ Top kicked off The Big One! Tour in April. Cheap Trick is promoting a new album, 2025's All Washed Up. As interest continued to build, both ZZ Top and Cheap Trick previously extended their respective tours.

READ MORE: Cheap Trick Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Cheap Trick has also begun rescheduling dates after they were forced to call off seven shows in June. These were headlining concerts originally set following the string of shared dates with Styx. Thee new shows are below, as well.

ZZ Top's 2026 Tour Dates

(New Dates in Bold)

6/30 – Malmo, Sweden @ Malmo Arena

7/2 – Hamburg, Germany @ Stadtpark

7/3 – Friedberg, Germany @ Friedberg Open Air

7/4 – Waltheim, Germany @ Waldbuhne

7/6 – Pardubice, Czech Republic @ Enteria Arena

7/7 – Poelten, Austria @ VAZ

7/9 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

7/10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

7/11 – Weert, Netherlands @ Bospop Festival

7/13 – Regensburg, Germany @ Open Air am Jahnstadion

7/14 – Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall

7/15 – Paris, France @ Adidas Arena

7/16 – Saint Malo Du Bois, France @ Festival de Poupet

7/18 – Pamplona, Spain @ Navarra Arena

7/19 – Barcelona, Spain @ Poble Espanyol

7/20 – Madrid, Spain @ Noches del Botanico

7/22 – Valencia, Spain @ Marina Norte

7/23 – Murcia, Spain @ Bullring

7/25 – Cadiz, Spain @ Concert Music Festival

8/4 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

8/7 - Fresno, CA @ Saroyan Theater/Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center ****

8/9 - Modesto, CA @ Fruit Yard Amphitheatre *

8/11 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

8/13 - Central Point, OR @ Bi-Mart Amphitheater *

8/14 - Ridgefield, WA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove Ilani Casino

8/18 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater *

8/19 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center For The Performing Arts

8/21 - Lynchburg, VA @ Lynchburg Amphitheater at Riverfront Park ***

8/22-23 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

8/29 -Terre Haute, IN @ The Mill *****

8/30 - Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

9/1 - East Meadow, NY @ Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre

9/5 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion **

9/6 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater **

9/9 - Lynne, MA @ Lynne Memorial Auditorium

9/11 - Solomons, MD @ PNC Waterside Pavilion **

9/12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena**

9/13 - Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

9/15 - Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

9/18 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

9/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

10/3 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

10/4 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

11/9 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Telemex Auditorium

11/11 - Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico @ Auditorio Nacional

11/12 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Banamex Auditorium

11/16 - Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican

11/18 - Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Pepsi On Stage

11/20 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Igloo Super Hall

11/21 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Espaço Unimed

11/24 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena

*-with Cheap Trick

**-with George Thorogood and the Destroyers

***-with Dwight Yoakam / Dos Amigos Tour

****-with McKinley James

*****-with Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

Cheap Trick's 2026 Tour Dates

(New Dates in Bold)

8/2 – Minnedosa, MB @ Rockin' the Fields of Minnedosa ****

8/4 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

8/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

8/8 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery *

8/9 – Modesto, CA @ Fruityard Amphitheatre *

8/11 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts *

8/13 – Central Point, OR @ Bi Mart Amphitheater *

8/15 – Castle Rock, CO @ Town of Castle Rock Summer Concert Series ***

8/18 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater *****

8/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Resort & Casino

8/23 – Chandler, AZ @ Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

8/29 – Albany, OR @ Northwest Art & Air Festival ****

9/2 – Walla Walla, WA @ Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days *****

9/10 – Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park (rescheduled) **

9/11 – Paw Paw, MI @ Warner Vineyards (rescheduled)

9/16 – Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

9/18 – Lincoln, RI @ Twin River Events Center

9/19 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

9/21 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

9/22 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

9/24 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2026 ****

9/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

10/3 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

10/4 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

11/5 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre (rescheduled) **

11/8 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee (rescheduled)

*-with ZZ Top

**-with James Hatem

***-with Pat Travers Band

****-Festival

*****-with the Calling

Summer 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours – UPDATED! Here's a sneak peek at more than 90 of rock's biggest Summer 2026 tours. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

You Think You Know ZZ Top?