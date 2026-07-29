Tony Iommi announced that he will release a new solo album, From the Dark, on October 23. You can watch a music video below for "World Alone," the first single from the forthcoming release.

After teasing an announcement in recent days, the guitarist revealed the news today (July 29) during a special global streaming event held in his hometown of Birmingham, England, just a short distance from the Black Sabbath Bridge across the canal.

The upcoming album features eight new songs, plus two additional bonus tracks that were previously released, 2022's "Scent of Dark" and 2024's "Deified." Both were issued as standalone songs at the time, connected to his signature perfumes of the same name.

Watch Tony Iommi's 'World Alone' Video

What to Expect From Tony Iommi's New Album

The Black Sabbath legend joined forces with vocalist Jorn Lande (Masterplan, Allen-Lande, Yngwie Malmsteen), who has collaborated with the artist in the past. Notably, he performed with Iommi and Geezer Butler in 2010 at the High Voltage festival in London as part of a special tribute honoring Ronnie James Dio, who had passed away earlier that same year.

The pair collaborated on the material for From the Dark with Lande penning lyrics for the songs. Iommi shared production duties with longtime creative partner Mike Exeter. Bassist Becky Baldwin (Mercyful Fate, Fury) and drummer Karl Brazil (Robbie Williams, James Blunt) helped Iommi and Lande flesh out all of the material musically.

“It's an album we've really enjoyed making," the guitarist said in a press release. "We're not trying to prove anything - it's a great album, it rocks!”

READ MORE: Who is Jorn Lande? Meet Tony Iommi's New Singer

Ross Halfin / Courtesy of BMG Records Tony Iommi

From the Dark is Iommi's third solo album and his first in 21 years. It joins 2005's Fused, which featured his longtime friend Glenn Hughes, and his 2000 solo debut, Iommi. The latter was an all-star affair featuring numerous special guests such as Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, Billy Idol, Queen guitarist Brian May and also, Sabbath bandmates Bill Ward and Ozzy Osbourne.

The album is available in a number of deluxe vinyl and CD formats. There's also a limited edition 7" single of "World Alone" that features an exclusive instrumental version, housed in a commemorative foiled sleeve. You can find more information on the different options at Iommi's website.

Tony Iommi's 'From the Dark' Album Track Listing

1. "Over the Violent Sun"

2. "Black Times"

3. "World Alone"

4. "Beyond the Dead"

5. "Stormwatcher"

6. "Death Wake"

&. "Return of the Arbalist"

8. "Legacy"

9. "Scent of Dark" *

10. "Deified" *

* CD bonus tracks