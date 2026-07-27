Tony Iommi has been sharing mysterious information on social media that seem to indicate he's about to announce something new. What he's planning to reveal exactly remains unknown. Signs indicate that it could be either a new solo single or possibly even an album.

The Black Sabbath guitar legend is set to make an official announcement on Wednesday (July 29) at 10:30 A.M. EST that will finally bring his plans into full focus. He will apparently be joining fans live at that time, according to the below video which is currently counting down to the scheduled event launch.

In a New Year's message posted at the beginning of January, Iommi shared that he was well into the process of making a new solo record, promising that further updates would follow. "In 2026 I shall have – definitely, definitely – my solo album out. I’m really looking forward to that. I’ve enjoyed doing it and it’s been great fun… I really hope you enjoy it.”

What We Know So Far About New Music From Tony Iommi

The guitarist has been working on a number of projects in the past couple of years, including guesting on a single by pop star Robbie Williams that came out in May 2025. He also released a solo song, "Deified," in July 2024, connected to the perfume of the same name.

The latter track featured keyboardist and collaborator Mike Exeter, drummer Karl Brazil, bassist Laurence Cottle (a longtime associate who played bass on the 1989 Black Sabbath album Headless Cross) and orchestrator Ben Andrew.

READ MORE: Hear Tony Iommi's Epic Solo Song 'Deified'

Among the current breadcrumbs being posted on Iommi's socials is a brief video that offers a lot of tantalizing details to dissect. Among them is a photo that the Horns Club notes could be Karl Brazil and bassist Becky Baldwin (known for her work with Mercyful Fate, Fury and also, a noted Sabbath fan).

Geezer Butler shared earlier this year that he'd been asked to contribute to Iommi's developing project (though a conflict might prevent him from being part of it) and also revealed that his longtime bandmate was working with a "great singer from Sweden."

Fans can sign up for more details via a dedicated website at secret.iommi.com, which features more mysteries to unravel, thanks to cryptic sayings on the page like "Pull the Trigger as They Swirl," "Revolution Giving Birth" and "The Darkness Cometh."

In a more analog vein, posters have been spotted (and shared on social media) for cities, many of them surrounding Iommi's home area of Birmingham. His social posts have offered coordinates to guide fans to the locations where the posters are located, each for a limited period of time.

How Long Has it Been Since Tony Iommi's Last Album?

It's been a while on all fronts. Black Sabbath released its final album, 13, more than a decade ago. The guitarist had also revived the Ronnie James Dio era of the band as Heaven & Hell, a rekindled collaboration that eventually led to 2009's The Devil You Know, prior to the singer's unfortunate passing.

A new solo album would be his third overall, joining 2005's Fused, which featured his longtime friend Glenn Hughes and his 2000 solo debut, Iommi. The latter was an all-star affair featuring numerous special guests such as Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, Billy Idol, Queen guitarist Brian May and also, Sabbath bandmates Bill Ward and Ozzy Osbourne.

Whatever fans will learn on July 29, it's been a fun scavenger hunt -- and one that Iommi himself has seemingly been encouraging. A post appeared on Reddit, attributed to IommiHQ. It said quite simply, "Not everyone sees the same thing. Some find letters. Some find only darkness. Gather your findings here. The darkness cometh."

The iconic riff wizard recently honored the late Osbourne on the one-year anniversary of his passing. "I still can’t believe that he’s not with us,” he said in an Instagram post. “I watch him on YouTube, and it feels like he’s still here with us."

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne's Death: One Year Later