Ozzy Osbourne’s Death: One Year Later

It’s been a year since Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic frontman of Black Sabbath who also carved a hugely successful solo career, died. Though the world lost a metal legend on July 22, 2025, Osbourne has remained a massive presence in music and pop culture, even after his passing.

In the immediate aftermath of Ozzy’s death, tributes poured in from around the world. Elton John described him as a “huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods”. Billy Idol said Ozzy “embodied the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll,” while Robert Plant declared that he “changed the planet of rock.”

Across all of the tributes, one thing became clear: the scope of Osbourne’s impact was boundless. Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Motorhead, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Kiss, Metallica and Pantera were just some of the many acts who credited Ozzy for having influenced their own legendary careers.

There was, however, one notable exception to the overflowing love for Osbourne. Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters slammed the Prince of Darkness for “his idiocy and nonsense,” while also disparaging Black Sabbath’s music. The comments stirred controversy and a pointed war of words with Ozzy’s son, Jack.

When Was Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral?

On July 30, 2025, Osbourne was honored with a funeral procession through his hometown of Birmingham. Thousands of fans filled the streets to honor the departed icon, many displaying signs and banners professing their love to the singer. Ozzy was driven in a hearse as the procession winded past his childhood home and the Black Sabbath Bridge.

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A day later, Ozzy was laid to rest at a private funeral on the banks of his Buckinghamshire, England home. Many of rock's biggest names were in attendance, including Zakk Wylde, Rob Zombie, Corey Taylor, Marilyn Manson and James Hetfield. Black Sabbath members Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward were also on hand to say goodbye to their beloved bandmate.

Ozzy Osbourne's Posthumous Releases

The timing of Osbourne’s death added further emotional weight to the situation. Though Ozzy had been in ailing health for many years, he enjoyed a burst of activity in the last bit of his life, culminating with the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England. In retrospect, the star-studded event, which became Ozzy’s final performance, served as rock’s greatest wake. Ozzy went out on his own terms, and he was there to celebrate his incredible life with fans and musicians alike, just days before it ended.

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Whenever a star of Osbourne’s stature passes, the mourning lingers for many months. As such, tributes to the Prince of Darkness continued throughout 2025. There were also posthumous releases which helped keep Ozzy’s voice and spirit at the forefront of rock.

A memoir titled Last Rites was released in October. In it, the singer looked back on the highs and lows of his unmatched life. “I think I made a mark on the world,” Osbourne reflected. “And I’m glad I didn’t check out early, like so many others.”

Around the same time, the documentary film Ozzy: No Escape From Now chronicled Osbourne's final years, culminating with the Back to the Beginning concert. The movie gave an honest examination of Ozzy’s constant health struggles, while also highlighting his tireless work ethic. Even towards the end, the Prince of Darkness refused to pack it in, as evidenced by the two new albums he recorded and released during his last five years of life.

Meanwhile, Judas Priest released a duet with Ozzy on the classic Black Sabbath tune “War Pigs.” "It's the first ever time in my entire life that I've been able to do a duet with Ozzy and I'm so eternally grateful and blessed that I was able to do that,” Rob Halford remarked at the time. “It's just going to a really special place."

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Grammys Salute Ozzy Osbourne

As the annual Grammy Awards took place in February 2026, Osbourne was once again front of mind. During the in memoriam segment of the awards show, Guns N' Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan were joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, guitarist/producer Andrew Watt and singer Post Malone for a rendition of "War Pigs." The powerful performance – which featured plenty of pyrotechnics – was one of the heaviest Grammy moments in years.

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On the same night, Yungblud – a close friend to the Osbourne family who also helped honor Ozzy earlier in the year at the MTV VMAs – won the Grammy for Best Rock Performance for his rendition of Black Sabbath’s “Changes,” recorded at the Back to the Beginning concert.

“To grow up loving an idol that helps you figure out your identity, not only as a musician but also as a man, is something that I'm truly grateful for," Yungblud declared during his speech. "But then to get to know them and form a relationship with them, honor them at their final show and receive this because of it, is something that I and I think we're all finding so strange to comprehend. We f---ing love you Ozzy!”

Ozzy Osbourne Avatar Draws Mixed Response

In May, the Osbournes announced a partnership with the digital entertainment companies Hyperreal and Proto Hologram which will create an interactive avatar of Ozzy. While specific details of how the avatar will be rolled out weren’t fully revealed, Hyperreal noted that the digital Ozzy will be able to “have conversations with fans and move, speak, and respond as Ozzy would.”

The announcement was met with concerns and criticisms from many of Ozzy’s passionate fans. In response, Jack Osbourne assured everyone that the avatar would be tasteful.

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“It’s not gonna be f—ing lame,” he insisted. “It’s really complex what we’re doing. This isn’t just like hooking up an image of my dad to ChatGPT. This is some high-level technology that we’re gonna be working with, and it’s gonna feel very real, and it’s kind of wild how it will be utilized.”

Speaking of Jack, Ozzy’s son was responsible for one more memorable tribute – arguably the greatest of them all. Jack and his wife Aree Gearhart welcomed a new baby girl into the world in March, and named her Ozzy Matilda Osbourne. While it’s heartbreaking that baby Ozzy will never get to meet her famous namesake in person, Jack confirmed the elder Ozzy knew he had another grandchild on the way prior to his death.