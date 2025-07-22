Ozzy Osbourne played his final live show a little more than two weeks before his death on Tuesday.

The singer, along with his Black Sabbath bandmates, played the daylong Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park in the group's hometown of Birmingham on July 5.

In addition to sets by Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and others, Osbourne performed solo songs and a concert-ending quartet of Sabbath classics, including the title track from their 1970 album Paranoid, which was the last song he ever sang onstage.

You can watch it below.

Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath Perform 'Paranoid' at Back to the Beginning

Sabbath's performance marked the band's first show by the original quartet in 20 years. Osbourne, bassist Geezer Butler and guitarist Tony Iommi had toured in 2017 without drummer Bill Ward.

Health issues over the years had prevented Osbourne from taking the stage much recently. In 2020, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which resulted in the cancellation of a scheduled farewell tour.

In October 2024, Osbourne was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. He marked the occasion with a rare vocal turn on "Crazy Train" that night.

In February 2025, he and the band announced one final performance, a benefit concert for Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorns Children's Hospice.

What Songs Did Ozzy Osbourne Perform During His Final Live Performance?

Osbourne preceded the Black Sabbath performance at Back to the Beginning with a set featuring members of his past solo bands. He played "I Don’t Know," "Mr. Crowley," "Suicide Solution," "Mama, I’m Coming Home" and "Crazy Train."

Black Sabbath fittingly ended the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5 with a four-song set featuring some of their best and most popular songs.

Starting with "War Pigs," the band played "N.I.B." from their self-titled debut LP and "Iron Man" before concluding the concert with "Paranoid."

The show is now being edited to a 100-minute feature that will be shown in theaters in 2026 as Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow.

Osbourne's family announced the news of the singer's death in a statement. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," they wrote. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."