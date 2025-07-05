Ozzy’s Final Show: Here’s Who Covered Which Black Sabbath Songs

Hard rock and metal's biggest stars are performing Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne covers today at the Back to the Beginning concert.

Scroll down for a continuously updated list of who played which songs.

Osbourne, who has been battling a variety of serious health issues for several years, is making good on a promise to end his performing career on his own terms, performing a solo set in addition to reuniting with the original lineup of Black Sabbath one last time.

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Sammy Hagar are among the wide range of artists who will be performing their own songs and Sabbath or Osbourne covers during the day.

Hagar previously revealed that he would be covering Osbourne's "Flying High Again" in addition to performing "Rock Candy" from his days in Montrose.

The show got off to a flying start at 1PM local time. So far we've already heard Mastodon cover "Supernaut," Rival Sons performing "Electric Funeral," Anthrax tackling "Into the Void" and Halestorm playing Osbourne's "Perry Mason." Stay tuned for more updates:

The Back to the Beginning concert is available to watch via two-hour delayed live stream. Tickets can be purchased at the show's official site.

Back to the Beginning Set List: July 5, 2025

(Black Sabbath or Ozzy Osbourne covers in BOLD)

Mastodon

1. "Black Tongue"

2. "Blood and Thunder"

3. "Supernaut" (Black Sabbath)

Rival Sons

1. "Do Your Worst"

2. "Electric Funeral" (Black Sabbath)

3. "Secret"

Anthrax

1. "Indians"

2. "Into the Void" (Black Sabbath)

Halestorm

1. "Love Bites (So Do I)"

2. "Rain Your Blood on Me"

3. "Perry Mason" (Ozzy Osbourne)

Lamb of God

1. "Laid to Rest"

2. "Redneck"

3. "Children of the Grave" (Black Sabbath)

Tom Morello's All-Stars (Jake E. Lee, Lzzy Hale, Mike Brodin, Adam Wakeman, David Ellefson, David Draiman, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian, Whitfield Crane, Frank Bello, II (Drummer for Sleep Token), Youngblud, in various configurations - no Morello onstage)

1. "Ultimate Sin" (Ozzy Osbourne song) (Hale on vocals)

2. "Shot in the Dark" (Ozzy Osbourne song) (David Draiman on vocals)

3. "Sweet Leaf" (Black Sabbath song) (Draiman on vocals)

4. "Believer" (Ozzy Osbourne song) (Whitfield Crane on vocals)

5. "Changes" (Black Sabbath song) (Yungblud on vocals)

Jack Black, Roman Morello, Revel Ian (via video) 1. "Mr. Crowley" (Ozzy Osbourne cover) Alice in Chains (Drummer Sean Kinney is back!)

1. "Man in the Box"

2. "Into the Flood Again"

3. "Fairies Wear Boots" (Black Sabbath cover)

Gojira

1."Stranded"

2. "Silvera"

3. "Mea Culpa"

4. "Under the Sun" (Black Sabbath cover)

Travis Barker, Chad Smith, Danny Carey (with Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt and Rudy Sarzo)

1. "Symptom of the Universe" Drum Off (Black Sabbath cover, sorta!)

Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, KK Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo, Danny Carey, Adam Wakeman

1. "Breaking the Law" (Judas Priest cover)

2. "Snowblind" (Black Sabbath cover)

Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith, Vernon Reid

1. "Flying High Again" (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

2. "Rock Candy" (Montrose cover)

Papa Ghost, Vernon Reid, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Travis Barker

1. "Bark at the Moon" (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo

1. "Train Kept A Rollin'" (with Ron Wood and Travis Barker)

2. "Walk This Way" / "Whole Lotta Love" (with Chad Smith)

