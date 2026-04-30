Sons of Kiss’ Stanley and Simmons Reveal Debut Album Title, Track List and Cover Art

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, the sons of Kiss stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, will release their debut studio album Dancing While the World is Ending on Aug. 28.

You can see the cover art and track list for the 12-song album below.

The duo, who have released the singles "Body Down" and "Dancing While the World is Ending" under the name Stanley Simmons in recent months, announced the news on Instagram Wednesday.

They also revealed that the third single from the album, "Temporary Love," will arrive on Friday, May 8. "It's the first song Nick and I ever wrote together," Stanley explained.

In early 2025 the duo revealed that an impromptu plan to record one song together "turned into 10 real quick." They have also showcased their vocal harmonies on numerous social media videos featuring covers of classic songs from artists such as Simon and Garfunkel and the Eagles.

Read More: How Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons' Sons Joined Forces

Stanley Simmons will hit the road for their first-ever live shows in early May. Their tour kicks off May 4 in San Diego and is set to conclude May 13 in Ventura. You can see the complete schedule below.

Dancing While the World is Ending is currently available for pre-order from Amazon or Spotify.

Stanley Simmons, 'Dancing While the World is Ending' Track List

1. "Body Down"

2. "Dancing While the World is Ending"

3. "Starve the Beast"

4. "Running Just a Little Too Long"

5. "Cellophane"

6. "Cold"

7. "Lilith"

8. "Dystopia Boogie"

9. "Temporary Love"

10. "Real Life"

11. "Love Real Slow"

12. "Sing Myself to Sleep"

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Stanley Simmons 2026 Tour Dates:

May 04: House Of Blues Voodoo Room - San Diego, CA

May 06: Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

May 10: The Siren - Morro Bay, CA

May 13: Ventura Music Hall - Ventura, CA