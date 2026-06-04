Black Crowes vocalist Chris Robinson is addressing the viral reaction after his reported stage comments stirred up audible audience backlash during a Sunday (May 31) concert in Tampa, Florida.

"One of the [things] this country [was] founded on is being able to say whatever you want," he told UCR during an interview on Wednesday (June 3), "and that's both sides of whatever you pick."

According to TMZ, some members of the crowd started to chant "U.S.A." after an image of the group's black crow mascot dressed as Uncle Sam appeared on a screen behind the stage. "Thanks for the geography lesson," Robinson reportedly replied. "I don't know what you have to be so proud of."

What Happened at the Tampa Black Crowes Concert?

TMZ's video picks up shortly after this point, with a seemingly mid-sentence Robinson declaring "...some of us have real faith, and for those of your f---ing booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we are most assuredly are not f---ing ignorant, so thank you!"

Robinson's stage comments mirrored things he's said during earlier interviews while talking about the band's latest album, A Pound of Feathers. He's expressed frustration with citizens' actions (or lack of) and the general state of the country.

READ MORE: Top 10 Black Crowes Songs

Still, he was happy to set things straight regarding the controversy in Tampa. "I think the whole thing was, of course, blown out of context so people can get clicks and people can stir up the animosity and philosophies or how you feel about life," Robinson says.

"But be most assured, you know, whatever. It doesn't matter. In a week, something else will come up that [will stir up] the hornets' nest," he adds.

'I Have to Speak My Mind'

He also cleared up another misconception: "No matter what I ever would say or do or feel about things, there's no way I would disrespect our veterans. I'm a person that I wish we had moved along as a species not to have violence be the way that we resolve conflicts.

"But for the people who've put their lives on the line and made that sacrifice and dedication, I wouldn't do that," Robinson explains. "I can see that for exactly what it is. Other than that, you know, I have to speak my mind. But I don't have an agenda or anything, you know what I mean? I'm just trying to make a soulful connection with people and we'll continue to endeavor to persevere, as they say in the [Clint Eastwood film], The Outlaw Josey Wales."

Listen to the Black Crowes' 'It's Like That'

What to Expect From the Black Crowes' Summer Tour

The Black Crowes kicked off the Southern Hospitality Tour last month in Austin. They're sharing the stage this summer with countrified rockers Whiskey Myers. The Oklahoma group Southall is also opening most of the shows for the two bands.

The Texas launch found the Black Crowes performing their expected hits, along with deeper cuts as promised for diehard fans. They also welcomed John Doe of X and guitar legend Charlie Sexton (Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello) as special guests.

READ MORE: The Black Crowes Soar at Southern Hospitality Tour Launch

Subsequent tour stops have featured a variety of covers (including several different Rolling Stones tracks) and more special guests, such as keyboardist Ivan Neville and Drivin' n' Cryin' frontman Kevn Kinney. Another thrilling moment found the Black Crowes reuniting with former guitarist Audley Freed, who came out in Nashville to jam on their classic "Remedy."

The Southern Hospitality Tour is set to continue through Aug. 20 in Mountain View, California. The run's highlights include a special gig at the Hollywood Bowl where the Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers will be joined by the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Summer 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours – UPDATED! Here's a sneak peek at more than 90 of rock's biggest Summer 2026 tours. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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