Bon Jovi brought back a pair of classic tracks during their show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

The concert marked the third of nine concerts for Bon Jovi at the legendary venue. And while much of the night’s set list followed what was played in the first two shows, Jon Bon Jovi and his bandmates managed to throw in a couple of surprises.

The first came a little less than halfway through the performance. During the first two shows, Bon Jovi performed “In These Arms” – one of the singles off of 1992’s Keep the Faith – for the tenth song of their set. However, during this show it was dropped and replaced by a bigger hit from the same album, “Bed of Roses.” The soaring power ballad peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1993, becoming Bon Jovi’s ninth Top 10 hit. This was the first time the band had played it in concert since 2019.

Bon Jovi Surprises With Final Song of the Night

The Hall of Fame group’s other surprise came during the final moments of their Sunday night Madison Square Garden show. After rocking through their traditional closing song, “Bad Medicine,” all of the members of Bon Jovi linked arms at center stage. As the audience cheered and gave the band a standing ovation, Jon grabbed the microphone.

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““Alright, we have time. Let’s play another one,” the frontman declared to thunderous applause. “Let’s play one more.”

The band then launched into their beloved 1994 hit “Always.” Like “Bed of Roses,” this was the first time “Always” had been performed in concert since 2019. Fan shot video of both performances, along with the full set list from Bon Jovi’s third Madison Square Garden show, can be found below.

Watch Bon Jovi Perform 'Bed of Roses' on July 12, 2026

Watch Bon Jovi Perform 'Always' on July 12, 2026

Bon Jovi – July 12, 2026, Madison Square Garden Set List

1. "With a Little Help From My Friends"

2. "Beautiful Drug"

3. "We Weren't Born to Follow"

4. "Lost Highway"

5. "Who Says You Can't Go Home"

6. "You Give Love a Bad Name"

7. "Born to Be My Baby"

8. "Legendary"

9. "Whole Lot of Leavin'"

10. "Bed of Roses"

11. "Have a Nice Day"

12. "It's My Life"

13. "Livin' on a Prayer"

14. "Lay Your Hands on Me"

15. "Living Proof"

16. "This House Is Not for Sale"

17. "Keep the Faith"

18. "I'll Be There for You"

19. "Red, White and Jersey"

20. "Wanted Dead or Alive"

21. "Bad Medicine"

22. "Always"