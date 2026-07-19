L7 bassist Jennifer Finch died on Saturday (July 18) at the age of 59, her family announced.

Her passing came days after it had been revealed she was suffering from an aggressive form of brain cancer, which meant she wasn’t going to be able to take part in the band’s farewell tour.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to assist with her medical bills reached $200,000 12 hours after opening on July 13, and had surpassed the $350,000 target by nearly $50,000 at the time of writing.

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“We are devastated to announce the death of our partner, sister, daughter and friend,” the family statement read. “Jennifer’s impact on the world of music was seismic; her impact on our lives even more so.

“We appreciated everyone’s interest and concern; thank you for all the kind wishes. We [would] appreciate some space to heal privately during this difficult time.”

L7 added: “With a very heavy heart we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennifer Finch has passed away today. She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide. We love you Jennifer.”

Finch started out on guitar before moving to bass. She played in a series of punk bands – including Sugar Babydoll with Courtney Love – before joining L7 in 1986.

What Playing Bass Meant to Jennifer Finch

“I have been servicing punk rockers, artsy types and queers since 1984,” she told Guitar World in a 2025 interview. “I'm about the disruption of being in a band!”

She said of her instrument: “To me, bass is a response; it’s not an initiation. Sometimes in life we respond and sometimes we initiate. Bass is the opportunity to respond between the rhythm, tone and progression.”

At the time, she was still performing with L7, and aimed to continue. “[W]e still get to be examples. But also we get to fail publicly in a way that we couldn’t do in our 20s,” she reflected.

“I’m very heart-warmed when particularly women say, ‘Because of you, I got into politics,’ or, ‘I got my medical degree because of you.’”

L7’s The Last Hurrah tour is scheduled to commence on Oct. 6 in San Diego and end on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles.