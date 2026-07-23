The Beach Boys are taking a "short break to recharge." They said the plan is to return to concert stages in September. The first previously scheduled show that month is Sept. 2 in Winter Park, Colorado.

There were almost 30 stops set for July and August. The Beach Boys released an official statement confirming the pause, though by then a string of local venues had already announced their open dates.

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No reason was given for the cancellations, but longtime collaborator Dean Torrence confirms that Beach Boys frontman Mike Love has been experiencing health issues. "He's struggling now. He's not well, and he's struggling," Torrence told Rolling Stone earlier this week, "but he's not going to stop until it's really over."

A scathing Slate review of a June show in New Brunswick, New Jersey, offered more details: "Love looked sallow and enfeebled; legs stiff, arms flat by his side," critic Luke Winkie wrote. "When he opened his mouth to sing, his once resonant tenor was reduced to a whisper, all warbled, strange, and barely there."

Frontman Mike Love, right, is the only remaining original member of the Beach Boys. (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) beach boys 1964

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Organizers at New York's Bethel Woods Center for the Arts said the Beach Boys' show on Friday, July 24, will not be rescheduled. There were a string of planned state fair appearances – including Wisconsin, Indiana, Oregon and Alaska – alongside half a dozen casino shows. The Beach Boys were also set to perform at the Ryman Auditorium, but the concert is no longer on their events calendar.

"To keep the good vibrations going strong, we'll be taking a short break to recharge before getting back on the road in September," the band said in an official statement. "Thanks for your understanding. We can't wait to see you back out there for a September to Remember." Confusingly, the canceled dates were still posted on their official website.

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Torrence appeared on the No. 2 hit "Barbara Ann" from on 1965's Beach Boys' Party!, then did the cover art for 1977's The Beach Boys Love You. Torrence also toured with Love in the early '80s. "I think he wants to probably even die on the road," Torrence added. "He's comfortable on the road, done it all these years."

Former Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson died in June 2025. Long-time member Bruce Johnston left the road earlier this year. That left Love to lead the Beach Boys' Endless Summer Gold Tour as the band's only remaining legacy member.