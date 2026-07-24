Bon Jovi were forced to cut their set at Madison Square Garden short last night (July 23) as frontman Jon Bon Jovi battled vocal issues.

The singer made it through 14 songs before calling it a night. Though he was able to deliver such classics as “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “It’s My Life,” the rocker was clearly struggling. Before performing what would be the last song of the evening, “Livin’ on a Prayer,” Bon Jovi addressed the audience.

"I know I'm letting you down and it's not like me to do that," the singer confessed. "We're gonna do one more song, and I'm gonna need you're help. We might have to cool it because I'm f---ing hurting."

Train's Pat Monahan came out from backstage to help perform "Livin' on a Prayer." Even then, Bon Jovi largely relied on the audience, letting the thousands in attendance handle much of the vocals (as you can see in the video below).

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“Don’t throw away your ticket stubs, I’m gonna figure something out, OK? Just hold onto it, we’ll figure out how to reschedule,” Bon Jovi told fans after the song ended. “But I’m gonna have to cool it for the night. I feel great. I’ll see you again soon, goodnight.”

Jon was embraced onstage by his bandmates following the announcement. The crowd applauded and offered cheers of support as the musicians waved and exited the stage. In a statement to Rolling Stone, a Bon Jovi spokesperson said the singer was “battling a sinus infection which led to the show’s early ending.”

How Many More Shows Is Bon Jovi Playing in 2026?

This was the eighth show of Bon Jovi’s residency at Madison Square Garden. The group is scheduled to perform one more night – July 26 – in what was intended to be their ninth and final concert of this MSG run. Based on Bon Jovi’s announcement, it seems possible another show could be added. The group has an additional five performances in Europe beginning in late August.

Bon Jovi’s 2026 tour comes four years after the singer was forced to step away from the spotlight due to vocal cord surgery.

Bon Jovi – July 23, 2026, Madison Square Garden Set List

1. "With a Little Help From My Friends"

2. "Beautiful Drug"

3. "We Weren't Born to Follow"

4. "Lost Highway"

5. "Who Says You Can't Go Home"

6. "You Give Love a Bad Name"

7. "Born to Be My Baby"

8. "Legendary"

9. "Let It Rain"

10. "Whole Lot of Leavin'"

11. "Bed of Roses"

12. "Have a Nice Day"

13. "It's My Life"

14. "Livin' on a Prayer"