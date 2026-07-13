How a Country Star Attempted to Convert Gene Simmons to Christianity

A country rock star revealed he’d tried to convert Kiss icon Gene Simmons to Christianity, and asked his fans to pray that his ambition would succeed.

John Rich, 52, is half of the popular duo Big & Rich, known for the 2004 smash "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)." He was previously bassist and co-vocalist with Lonestar, famous for a chain of successful singles including the 1999 No.1 hit Amazed.

He recently revealed that he’d shared a moment with Simmons and expressed hope that it would bear fruit.

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“On my tour bus, I just held hands and prayed with Gene Simmons that Jesus would make himself known to him in such a way they he couldn’t deny him,” Rich wrote on X. “Pray that Gene gives his life to Christ. God’s will be done.”

To date Simmons hadn’t responded to the announcement – but as might be expected, he’s expressed his opinions on organized religion in the past.

“To be selfish, committed to yourself, is better than being committed to an institution,” he said in 2002. “Like, human beings are allowed to talk for God? Whoever came up with that one? The less educated you are, the more of a hold on you religion has.”

He added: “I’d like to put a new jurisdiction in there. Kisstianity would be a good religion – do away with all those other religions that are so self-destructive and divisive.”

Gene Simmons’ One Rule for Getting to Heaven

In 2016 he told Classic Rock that he’d been misquoted as calling Islam a “vile culture,” explaining: “Believe me, I’ve studied theology and read the Koran. As a religion, Islam is fine. It’s what people do in the name of Islam that I’ve a problem with.

“I’m Jewish, and Jews believe that in order to get to Heaven, one must do the right thing. It’s not what you believe, it’s what you do. In other words, love thy neighbor as thyself.”

The 1992 track “Thou Shalt Not,” co-written by Simmons, may offer more insight into his thoughts on religion. It included the lines: “He said, ‘Kindly reconsider the sins of your past’ / And I said, ‘Mister you can kindly kiss my ass’ / Thou shalt not, but I know what I want.”

Listen to Kiss Perform ‘Thou Shalt Not’