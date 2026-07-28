Former Van Halen bandmates David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen will take the stage together during the TEDxFargo event, taking place this Thursday, July 30 in Fargo, North Dakota.

Alex had been announced as a speaker for the event several weeks ago, but Roth’s recent addition has certainly turned heads. It’s been more than a decade since Van Halen’s final concert, which took place Oct. 4, 2015 at the Hollywood Bowl. The performance marked the last time Alex and Roth appeared together at a public event.

Roth made headlines recently when he canceled all but one of his remaining 2026 tour dates. Alex, meanwhile, has remained largely out of the public eye, only making sporadic appearances to promote his 2024 memoir Brothers.

READ MORE: The Night Eddie Van Halen Played His Last Van Halen Concert

The rockers will be joined at TEDxFargo by acclaimed artist Robert Vargas. Among the Los Angeles-based painter’s most famous works is a mural of Eddie Van Halen at the Guitar Center in Hollywood. In recent years, Vargas has reportedly become one of Alex’s close friends.

Details on David Lee Roth's Event With Alex Van Halen

A musical performance is not expected to be part of the event. Instead, it's being promoted with the following promise: “Three icons. One stage. One conversation you won't want to miss.”

TEDxFargo will take place at the Brewhalla entertainment space. The event features more than 40 speakers across two days, offering “thought-provoking talks, live performances, and opportunities to connect with a community of changemakers.” Tickets and further information can be found here.

Those who are unable to attend in person can watch the talks – including the Roth and Van Halen conversation – via YouTube, where they will be posted in a few weeks.