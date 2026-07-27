Bret Michaels Forced to Postpone Tour Dates After ‘Complicated’ Surgery

Bret Michaels will be forced to take three to four weeks off from his current summer tour in order to recover from "complicated" kidney stone surgery.

Last week the Poison singer revealed that he had performed the three most recent concerts on his current solo "Live and Amplified" tour despite being in "intense" pain, the result of a kidney stone that would not pass. He wound up going straight from the last show to the hospital.

A statement posted to social media on Monday explained that Michaels was diagnosed with a complicated obstructing kidney stone requiring immediate surgery. He received a utereral stent during this procedure, which currently remains in place.

"A ureteral stent is a small, flexible plastic tube placed inside the ureter to prop it open and help urine drain from the kidney to the bladder," WebMD explains. "Doctors use stents to treat kidney stone blockages, reduce swelling, or help the urinary tract heal after surgery."

Michael's post goes on to note that the stent "causes significant internal friction, constant physical discomfort, and localized inflammation." Combined with the singer's underlying health factors - which include a lower back compression fracture and his lifelong Type 1 diabetes - Michaels is (understandably) banned from performing for the next three to four weeks. He will be re-evaluated at that time.

Michaels has eleven dates currently scheduled for July and August. Fans are instructed to await updates regarding rescheduled performances and his return to the stage, which "will be shared as soon as they become available."

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“I’m forever grateful for the amazing medical treatment and ongoing medical attention throughout my personal life and career, and truly grateful for family, friends, fans, band, crew and promoters for their understanding," Michaels declares in the post. "If all goes well, will hit the road late August back to delivering 1000% energy, intensity and truly nothing but a good time.”