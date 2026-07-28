Jackson Browne Announces First Concerts Since His Son’s Death

Jackson Browne has announced a trio of shows in Los Angeles, his first full concerts since the death of his son in 2025.

The acclaimed rocker will play three nights at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, Nov. 19, 20 and 22. The concerts come almost exactly one year after the singer’s son, Ethan Browne, died of an accidental overdose at the age of 52.

The tragic loss was understandably shattering for Jackson. When his first wife, actress Phyllis Major, died in 1976, the rocker was left as Ethan’s sole parent. Raising their son became the singer’s primary focus.

“I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father,” he explained to Route Magazine in 2021. “And I looked at it like this, if I have to only be a father, I hope I’ll know it, and just do that.”

Jackson Browne's 2026 Return

While the recently announced shows mark Browne’s first full concerts since Ethan’s death, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had been slowly ramping up his activity in recent weeks.

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On June 5, he performed two songs at the star-studded concert, Music America: The Songs That Shaped Us. The event celebrated America’s musical history in honor of the USA’s 250th birthday, and featured performances by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Mavis Staples, Gary Clark Jr. and many others.

In July, Browne helped celebrate music from the films of Wes Anderson during three ensemble events at the Hollywood Bowl. He is also scheduled to perform at the Masonic in San Francisco on Oct. 1, part of a special celebration honoring the music of Steve Earle.