Rod Stewart is stepping away from touring after undergoing a “routine coronary stent procedure.”

“Following further medical evaluation, Sir Rod Stewart has successfully undergone a routine coronary stent procedure,” read a message shared on the singer’s official Instagram account. “Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities. On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates.”

In a separate message, Stewart shared an update on his health.

READ MORE: Top 10 Rod Stewart Songs of the '70s

“I’m already feeling better and very much on the mend,” the singer noted. “I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me. I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.”

How Many Concerts Is Rod Stewart Canceling?

While the respective statements didn’t mention exactly how many performances Stewart will miss, the rocker still had 15 shows scheduled between now and mid-September, including stops in Cleveland, Kansas City and an extended stay in Las Vegas. Given the four week timeline that was mentioned, it seems safe to assume that all of these dates will now be either postponed or canceled. According to Stewart’s representatives, “information regarding affected performances will be communicated by the respective promoters and venues.”

This is just the latest setback for Stewart, who has battled several health issues this year. In May, the 81-year-old canceled some of his Las Vegas residency concerts and was placed on vocal rest because of a sinus infection. He later canceled an additional performance in San Diego due to laryngitis and another sinus infection. In June, the singer required an oxygen tank after nearly fainting onstage during a performance in Utah. More recently, he canceled a show scheduled for Sunday, August 9 in Cincinnati, citing “an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention.”