Rod Stewart Requires Oxygen Tank After Nearly Fainting Onstage

Rod Stewart suffered a health scare during a recent concert in Utah, when the 81-year-old singer nearly fainted onstage.

Stewart was more than halfway through his performance at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday night when the incident occurred. The singer was visibly uncomfortable and seemed to struggle through his 1981 hit “Young Turks.” At that point, aids came out from backstage to assist the ailing Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. A video obtained by TMZ, which you can see below, shows the rocker was provided an oxygen tank to help with his breathing.

“The show must go on,” Stewart proclaimed to the crowd after taking several deep breaths and steadying himself. “I nearly f—ing fainted there. Would you mind if I sit down for this one?”

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Stewart remained seated for the remainder of the show, which included classics like “Have I Told You Lately,” “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and the single-song encore, “Love Train.” The venue's elevation, approximately 4,300 feet above sea level, may have contributed to the situation.

Rod Stewart’s Recent Health Struggles

Stewart’s near-fainting incident is the latest in a recent run of health struggles. In May, the singer canceled some of his Las Vegas residency performances and was placed on vocal rest because of a sinus infection.

READ MORE: Rod Stewart Cancels Vegas Residency Concerts Hours Before Showtime

He later canceled an additional performance in San Diego due to another sinus infection, along with laryngitis. Fans were angered when the rocker was seen at one of Scotland’s World Cup soccer matches in Boston a day later.

Stewart is in the midst of his One Last Time tour, scheduled to keep him on the road throughout the summer.