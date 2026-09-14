Brit Floyd will return to the road in 2027 with their biggest production to date, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's legendary Animals album.

The band has close to 40 concerts on tap for the first leg of their Animals 50 run, starting Feb. 23 in Hamilton, Ontario. Additional dates will follow throughout the month, stretching onward through March and April. They're presently scheduled to wrap things up April 17 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

You can see the complete list of shows below. Tickets go on sale Friday (Sept. 18) and more information, including details regarding an advance artist presale, are available at the official Brit Floyd website.

What to Expect From the 'Animals 50' Tour

The group will perform a nearly three-hour concert featuring "highlights" from Animals, according to a press release. which they call "one of Pink Floyd's most powerful, provocative and enduring albums." But they also pledge to take fans on a journey through the band's catalog, "brought vividly to life on stage" thanks to "an ambitious new production."

"I think Animals is interesting. On the technical side of all the albums we’ve made, this was perhaps the roughest one, for all sorts of reasons," Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason told UCR in 2022. "The sociology of it, [Animals] was made at the same time that punk was kicking off."

"But the first thing about it was the fact that this was our own studio that had been built on a budget," he elaborated. "All of our previous recording had been done at Abbey Road, AIR [Studios] or somewhere where [they had] really, the very, very highest standards. The equipment was good [at our studio] but it was not as good. So there was a very different approach in a way, to the high-fidelity aspect of it."

READ MORE: How Pink Floyd Faced Down Challenges on 'Animals': Exclusive Interview

Where is Brit Floyd Playing 'Animals' in 2027?

The first leg features dates in New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Washington D.C. and more. There are 39 concerts for the initial round of U.S. concerts and the band says that many more are on the way.

According to their website, they'll announce U.K. and European Animals 50 tour plans in October. November will bring a second leg of additional shows in North America, including a highly anticipated Colorado date at Red Rocks.

Courtesy of SRO PR Brit Floyd in 2026

The band, which first formed in Liverpool in 2011, has had some ongoing Pink Floyd connections over the years, going beyond the music. Keyboardist Harry Waters has joined Brit Floyd for a number of tour dates, including shows where they shared the bill with Alan Parsons. They've also welcomed Pink Floyd alumni including bassist and vocalist Guy Pratt and saxophonist and rhythm guitarist Scott Page, among others.

They'll be well-oiled for the 2027 road work, thanks to extensive touring in 2026. Brit Floyd has more than 120 concerts on deck this year, celebrating the 15th anniversary of the group, with their current The Moon, The Wall and Beyond outing. The group will start the final leg of that engagement on Friday (Sept. 18).

Brit Floyd, 'Animals 50' 2027 Tour Dates

Tuesday, February 23 - Hamilton ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

Wednesday, February 24 - Pickering ON - Casino

Thursday, February 25 - London ON - Canada Life Place

Saturday, February 27 - Rochester NY - Auditorium Theatre

Sunday, February 28 - Burlington - Flynn Center

Tuesday, March 2 - Springfield MA - Symphony Hall

Wednesday, March 3 - Stamford CT - Palace Theatre

Thursday, March 4 - Boston MA - MGM Music Hall

Saturday, March 6 - Wallingford CT - Toyota Oakdale Theater

Sunday, March 7 - Schenectady NY - Proctors Theatre

Tuesday, March 9 - Huntington NY - Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, March 10 - Huntington NY - Paramount Theatre

Friday, March 12 - Bethlehem PA - Windcreek Event Center

Saturday, March 13 - Bethlehem PA - Windcreek Event Center

Sunday, March 14 - Providence RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS)

Tuesday, March 16 - Syracuse NY - Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

Thursday, March 18 - Washington DC - Warner Theatre

Friday, March 19 - Baltimore MD - Lyric Opera House

Saturday, March 20 - Atlantic City NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sunday, March 21 - Johnstown PA - 1st Summit Arena

Tuesday, March 23 - Erie PA - Warner Theatre

Thursday, March 25 - New Brunswick NJ - State Theatre

Friday, March 26 - Durham NC - Performing Arts Center

Saturday, March 27 - Jacksonville FL - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, March 30 - Daytona Beach FL - Peabody Auditorium

Thursday, April 1 - Miami FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach

Friday, April 2 - Clearwater FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Saturday, April 3 - Estero FL - Hertz Arena

Sunday, April 4 - Melbourne FL - King Center

Tuesday, April 6 - Atlanta GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Thursday, April 8 - Columbus OH - Palace Theatre

Friday, April 9 - Grand Rapids MI - DeVos Performance Hall

Saturday, April 10 - Chicago IL - The Riviera

Sunday, April 11 - Akron OH - Civic Theatre

Tuesday, April 13 - Toledo OH - Huntington Center

Wednesday, April 14 - Buffalo NY - Sheas

Thursday, April 15 - Hershey PA - Hershey Theatre

Friday, April 16 - Hershey PA - Hershey Theatre

Saturday, April 17 - Pittsburgh PA - Peterson Event Center

Brit Floyd, 'The Moon, The Wall and Beyond' Final 2026 Tour Dates

Friday, September 18 - Worcester, MA - Hanover Theatre

Saturday, September 19 - Williamsport, PA - Community Arts Center

Sunday, September 20 - Shippensburg, PA - Luhrs Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, September 22 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center Theater

Thursday, September 24 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

Friday, September 25 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

Saturday, September 26 - Lexington, KY - Gatton Park

Sunday, September 27 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Tuesday, September 29 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

Thursday, October 1 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

Friday, October 2 - Park City, KS - Heartland Credit Union Arena

Tuesday, October 6 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Wednesday, October 7 - Prescott, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

Friday, October 9 - Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente

Saturday, October 10 - Las Vegas, NV - Orleans Arena @ Orleans Casino

Sunday, October 11 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre

Tuesday, October 13 - Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Theater

Wednesday, October 14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Thursday, October 15 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Friday, October 16 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Sacramento

Sunday, October 18 - Ridgefield, WA - Illani Casino

Tuesday, October 20 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center

Thursday, October 22 - Abbotsford BC - Rogers Forum

Friday, October 23 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

Saturday, October 24 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Center