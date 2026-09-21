Kansas Announces New 2027 Tour Dates

Kansas will indeed carry on with plenty of road work in 2027. The band announced several new concerts this week via their social media.

The classic rock veterans' first confirmed concert of 2027 will happen on Jan. 31 in Pensacola, Florida. They'll play two other Florida dates in February and will also visit Rockford, Illinois that same month as well.

In April, they'll set sail on the annual Cruise to the Edge and a band spokesperson tells UCR that additional tour dates for the new year will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

You can find information on tickets and VIP experiences at the group's official website. There will be a presale for the Florida dates starting Tuesday (Sept. 22) and the public onsale is Friday (Sept. 25) All of the currently confirmed concerts are listed below.

What's Ahead for Kansas This Fall

After a busy year of shows, including spending the summer touring with Deep Purple and Jefferson Starship, Kansas has additional concerts on tap that will carry them through the rest of 2026. Their next scheduled dates will happen at the end of this month in Pennsylvania.

October will find them visiting Virginia, California, Texas, New Mexico and South Dakota, among others. Former Starship vocalist Mickey Thomas will also be on the bill for their gig Oct. 7 in Fresno. Following additional dates in November and December, they're presently set to wrap up the year in Austin, Texas with special guest Brother Cane.

The Tour With Deep Purple Was an 'Absolute Pleasure'

The summer pairing with Deep Purple was a fever dream for classic rock fans and as the band's management told us, the feeling was mutual on their side too. "Deep Purple has been an absolute pleasure to tour with," they shared via email. "Both the musicians and crews have gotten along quite well."

"For fans, it's brought two different fanbases together to catch two iconic bands and music catalogs in one night," they added. "For Kansas, it has exposed the band to Deep Purple fans who might not have known the music of Kansas outside of the mainstream hits."

Courtesy of Kansas Kansas in Long Beach 2026

All three bands got a chance to share stage time as well. Members of Jefferson Starship joined Deep Purple on an ongoing basis to participate in "Diablo," a song from the latest Purple album Splat!

READ MORE: Deep Purple, 'Splat!' Album Review

Kansas got in on the fun also, with Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey inviting violinist Joe Deninzon to play on the group's iconic "Perfect Strangers" during the Sept. 6 tour stop in Highland, California. Nearly a week later, Deninzon returned to the stage in Long Beach, this time with his Kansas bandmate Tom Brislin on board, to jam the same song again.

You can see video of the moment in Long Beach below thanks to Reginaldo Lee.

Watch Members of Kansas Play 'Perfect Strangers' With Deep Purple

Kansas music continues to show up in unexpected places in pop culture. After being featured in a variety of movies and television programs, including a lengthy run on the TV show Supernatural and more recently, Amazon's Reacher, they've added another entry to the highlight reel.

'80s rockers Europe recently teamed up with Rival Sons vocalist Jay Buchanan to perform a live version of the Kansas classic "Carry on Wayward Son," which you can watch below.

Watch Europe and Jay Buchanan Perform 'Carry on Wayward Son'

Kansas, 2026-2027 Tour Dates

September 29, 2026 — York, PA — Appell Center for the Performing Arts

September 30, 2026 — Bloomsburg, PA — Bloomsburg Fair 2026

October 2, 2026 — Bristol, VA — Hard Rock Live Bristol

October 4, 2026 — Dallas, TX — State Fair of Texas 2026

October 7, 2026 — Fresno, CA — The Big Fresno Fair — with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas

October 9, 2026 — El Paso, TX — Abraham Chavez Theatre

October 10, 2026 — Santa Fe, NM — Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino

October 13, 2026 — Deadwood, SD — Deadwood Mountain Grand

October 15, 2026 — Colorado Springs, CO — Pikes Peak Center

October 16, 2026 — Greeley, CO — Union Colony Civic Center

October 21, 2026 — Sioux Falls, SD — Washington Pavilion

October 23, 2026 — Davenport, IA — Rhythm City Casino Resort

October 24, 2026 — Waukee, IA — Vibrant Music Hall

October 30, 2026 — Marietta, OH — Peoples Bank Theatre

October 31, 2026 — Cincinnati, OH — Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom

November 1, 2026 — New Philadelphia, OH — Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas

November 12, 2026 — Waterbury, CT — Palace Theater

November 13, 2026 — Collingswood, NJ — Scottish Rite Auditorium

November 14, 2026 — Lansdowne, PA — Lansdowne Theater

November 19, 2026 — Derry, NH — Tupelo Music Hall

November 21, 2026 — Waterloo, NY — del Lago Resort & Casino

December 4, 2026 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater — with Brother Cane

January 31, 2027 — Pensacola, FL —Saenger Theatre

February 12, 2027 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live

February 13, 2027 — Immokalee, FL — Seminole Casino

February 19, 2027— Rockford, IL— Hard Rock Live

April 2, 2027 — Miami, FL — Cruise to the Edge 2027