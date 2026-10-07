Foghat Set to Resume Fall 2026 Tour – With More Dates to Come

Foghat is set for a return to stages on Saturday (Oct. 10) after a short break. They'll be somewhere between Arizona and Virginia on these year-ending dates when a new live album arrives later this month.

Foghat is led by drummer Roger Earl, who co-founded the group in 1971. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with a look at rock's biggest remaining 2026 tours. For Foghat tickets and more information, head over to the band's official website.

Their current lineup – also featuring frontman Scott Holt, guitarist Bryan Bassett and bassist Rodney O'Quinn – has been playing headliner dates on the Twang and Bang Tour while also sharing the bill in a string of stops with Nazareth. They'll wrap up 2026 in St. Louis, Missouri; two concerts have already been confirmed for next year.

Roger Earl helped Foghat reach their commercial peak with the late Dave Peverett and Craig MacGregor. (Paul Natkin / WireImage, Getty Images) Foghat

When Does Foghat's Fall 2026 Tour Resume?

Live and Loud Across the U.S.A. is due on Oct. 30. The three-disc vinyl package features concert material recorded in 2024 and 2025 paired with the physical debut of 2018's online-only Shaken and Stirred, which found Foghat jokingly performing as Earl and the Agitators. They previewed Live and Loud Across the U.S.A. with the album-opening "My Babe," recorded in Ferndale, Washington. It's also found below.

The new live project builds on a catalog highlighted by five gold-selling albums and 1975's career-best platinum-certified Fool for the City. Original Foghat singer Dave Peverett and guitarist Rod Price both died in the 2000s. Classic-era bassist Craig MacGregor passed in 2018 after a 10-year reunion that began in 2005.

READ MORE: When Jim Carrey Demanded That MTV Play More Foghat

Foghat's most recent studio album, 2023's Sonic Mojo, topped the Billboard blues chart. Since then, they've released an expanded 50th anniversary edition of Fool for the City featuring a previously unreleased concert from the same era. Foghat also issued a stand-alone song dedicated to Peverett. It was named after his winking stage introduction, "… on tonsils and sneakers, I'm 'Lonesome' Dave."

Listen to Foghat’s ‘My Babe’

Foghat's 2026-27 Twang and Bang Tour Dates

10/10 – Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena and Boot Hill Casino

10/15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

10/22 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/30 – Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre

11/14 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

11/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

1/23/2027 – Bloomington, IL @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

2/19/2027 – Toppenish, WA @ Legends Casino Hotel