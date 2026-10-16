Zebra has plans going all of the way into 2027, including their first few concerts of the new year. But they also officially revealed that their first studio album in 23 years, Zebra V, will arrive Nov. 13.

You can watch the video for "Walk With You," the first single, a co-write with Paul Stanley of Kiss.

"I was [working on songs for 1991's ] China Rain, my solo record for Atlantic, way back in 1989," the band's guitarist and vocalist Randy Jackson shares with UCR. "My manager at the time, Scott Ross, he had a connection with with Paul and introduced us."

"You know, I went to Paul's place and we wrote this song. He was gracious and it was a really great experience. It happened quickly," he continues. " I think we had the whole song done in about two hours."

How 'Zebra V' Came Together

Arriving 23 years after their previous album, Zebra IV, Jackson admits that this record is long overdue, but having heard it with our ears, we can share that fans will find that it was worth the wait. "We've been promising it for 20 years," he laughs, noting that it was their current manager Dave Rotstein, who pushed them in recent years to focus on the project and reestablish contact with Jack Douglas as the producer.

"Jack did a fabulous job, and it was just great working with him again," he says."Once we got going, there wasn't any end until we finished."

"It was very cool," Douglas enthused during an April 2025 conversation with UCR, when looking back at the experience of reuniting with the band he had "produced a million years ago," sharing that he had been with Jackson the previous day, continuing to finish up songs for the album.

Zebra V ended up being one of the last projects that the legendary producer worked on prior to his unexpected passing earlier this year.

Douglas had been behind the board for Zebra's first two albums in the '80s, helping to shepherd the recording process for future AOR favorites like "Who's Behind the Door" and "Tell Me What You Want" from their 1983 self-titled debut.

Listen to Zebra's 'Tell Me What You Want'

As Jackson explains, you got more than just an extra set of ears and opinions with Douglas in the room. "The thing I loved about Jack from the beginning was that he wasn't just an engineer; he was a musician, and he knows music," he says. "He could pick up an instrument and show you what he's talking about instead of just humming it."

READ MORE: Remembering Jack Douglas: A Legacy in Rock Music Production

Skid Row Helped Out With 'Zebra V' As Well

In addition to the collaboration on "Walk With You," fans will also hear one of several songs that Jackson wrote with Snake Sabo and Rachel Bolan of Skid Row.

"When I first got together with them, they were just fans of music. That's what it was really all about. They just loved what they were doing," he remembers, as far as his early encounters with the guys. "It was a joy to work with them."

"We worked on several songs together, but the one we've got on the Zebra record, is a ballad, and it's a good one," he shares. "It's one of my favorite songs on the record. I'd say it's in my top three easily and it's called, 'I'll Be There Beside You.'"

What's Next for Zebra?

The guitarist and vocalist tells UCR that they're putting their whole focus on Zebra V and have filmed several videos, including the one below for "Walk With You." They've got live dates on tap for the rest of the year and Jackson says you'll see more of them in the new year, beyond the shows that have already been announced.

"We've been touring for the last three years more than we have in decades and the shows have been going good," he reports. "It just showed us that we still have a lot of fans out there that want to come to the shows, which is pretty incredible at this point. I mean, it's been [over] 50 years now."

"Our fans are loyal and they still love the music and I guess, that's what it all comes down to, you know, is the music itself -- and they've really supported us along the way," he says. "I think this new album, they're gonna really love it We've been doing a lot of it and it's been going over well."

Zebra V will be released Nov. 13 and is available for pre-order now.

Watch Zebra's 'Walk With You' Video

Zebra, 2026-2027 Tour Dates

Sun, Oct 25 – Kenner, LA – Louisiana Food Truck Festival

Fri, Nov 13 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre

Sat, Nov 14 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre

Sat, Nov 28 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

Sat, Dec 12 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

Wed, Feb 3 – Austin, TX – TBA

Fri, Feb 5 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

Sat, Feb 6 – McKinney, TX – Guitar Sanctuary

Sat, Apr 17 – Clearwater, FL – OCC Roadhouse

'Zebra V' Album Track Listing

1. "Dog Day Night"

2 "The Conqueror Worm"

3. "All Your Love"

4. "Walk With You"

5. "Love, Sex"

6. "I’ll Be There Beside You"

7. "She’s Waiting For You"

8. "Direction"

9. "Louisiana Way"

10. "The Last Time"

11. "Eulalie"