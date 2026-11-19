The Doors Debut Turns 60 With Unreleased Tapes From the Vault
A 60th-anniversary edition of the Doors' self-titled 1967 debut album will be released next year.
The Doors (60th Anniversary Edition) will be available on two CDs and digitally on Jan. 8, almost 60 years from the album's original release on Jan. 4, 1967.
The set will include previously unreleased working tapes from the band's 1966 recording session.
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The band recorded their debut in August and September 1966 at Hollywood's Sunset Sound and released it on Jan. 4, 1967. The single "Break On Through (To the Other Side)" preceded the LP's release and failed to reach the Top 100.
Their next single, "Light My Fire," however, reached No. 1 after its April release. That sent The Doors up the chart, where it peaked at No. 2. The album was recently certified as five-times platinum.
What Is on the 60th Anniversary Edition of the Doors' Debut Album?
The album's upcoming 60th-anniversary edition features the original 11-track album, including the classic songs "Break On Through (To The Other Side)," "The Crystal Ship," "Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)," "Light My Fire" and "The End."
The second disc features session recordings that trace the evolution of "Moonlight Drive," "Indian Summer" and "I Looked at You" across multiple takes. "I Looked at You" is previously unreleased, while "Moonlight Drive" and "Indian Summer" are appearing on CD for the first time.
The set's track listing is below.
In addition to the two-CD version, The Doors (60th Anniversary Edition) will also be available on reel-to-reel.
A limited-edition picture disc featuring original album artwork and a "Light My Fire" 10-inch single will also be available in January.
The Doors, 'The Doors (60th Anniversary Edition)' Track Listing
2CD Track Listing
Disc One: Original Album
“Break On Through (To The Other Side)”
“Soul Kitchen”
“The Crystal Ship”
“Twentieth Century Fox”
“Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)”
“Light My Fire”
“Back Door Man”
“I Looked At You”
“End Of The Night”
“Take It As It Comes”
“The End”
Disc Two: 1966 Sessions
“Moonlight Drive”
Take 1 – Complete
Take 2 – False Start
Take 3 – False Start
Take 4 – Incomplete
Take 5 – Incomplete
Take 6 – False Start
Take 7 – Complete
Take 8 – Long False Start
Take 9 – Long False Start
Take 10 – False Start
Take 11 – False Start
Take 12 – False Start
Take 13 – False Start
Take 14 – Complete
Take 15 – False Start
Take 16 – Incomplete
Take 17 – False Start
Take 18 – Master Take
Take 19 – Jim & Ray’s Vocal & Harpsichord Overdub
“Indian Summer”
Take 1 – Incomplete
Take 2 – Incomplete
Take 3 – Complete
Take 4 – Long False Start
Take 5 – Complete
Take 8A – Complete
Take 8B – Complete
Take 9A – False Start
Take 9B – False Start
Take 10 – False Start
Take 11 – False Start
Take 12 – Complete
Take 13 – Master Take
“I Looked At You”
Take 5 – False Start
Take 6 – Complete
Take 7 – False Start
Take 8 – False Start
Take 9 – Complete
Take 10 – False Start
Take 11 – Incomplete
Take 12 – Complete
Take 13 – Insert
Take 14 – Insert
Take 15 – Insert
Take 16 – Insert
Take 18 – False Start
Take 19 – Long False Start
Take 20 – False Start
Take 21 – False Start
Take 22 – False Start
Take 23 – False Start
Take 24 – False Start
Take 25 – False Start
Take 26 – Incomplete
Take 27 – Complete
Take 28 – False Start
Take 29 – Complete
Take 30 – Master
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Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci