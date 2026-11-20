Tommy Mars, the keyboardist best known for his work with Frank Zappa, has died at the age of 75.

The news was confirmed by Mars' longtime Zappa bandmate Arthur Barrow. "I am sorry to say that the great Tommy Mars passed away," he wrote on social media. "He was a great musician and a good friend. Rest in peace Tommy."

Mars – real name Thomas Mariano - began playing music early in life. As a child, he performed in school bands and his local church choir. H joined his first rock band in high school, then pursued a degree in music education at Julius Hart College. He planned to become a music teacher, but fate had other plans.

One of Mars’ college classmates, percussionist Ed Mann, convinced the keyboardist to join his band for the summer. Mars enjoyed the experience so much that he decided to focus on performing. He spent years playing clubs throughout the east coast, largely in the New England area. On a whim, he decided to try his luck in California in 1977. Once on the west coast he reconnected with Mann.

How Did Tommy Mars Meet Frank Zappa?

“I got a call from Ed who I hadn't seen in a long time. He was living in Southern California and said that Frank Zappa was auditioning for a new band and would I be interested in taking the job,” Mars recalled in a 1991 interview. “The only Zappa song I knew was 'King Kong' because me and Ed used to play it.”

Mars agreed to meet Zappa, and proceeded to give what he described as “the worst possible audition.”

“Frank had a toothache and it was solo. I went to his house and everything was going terribly,” Mars recalled. “He would play certain measures for me and then play it and then do another section; and doing strange rhythmic things that I hadn't done since college. But I was kind of making it. I just felt I was on a sinking ship but just holding on to everything.”

“[Zappa] finally said after about half an hour 'Can you sing at all?'” Mars continued. “And I said 'Well, I probably know about a thousand songs, Frank, but I'm so f–ed up now with this audition.' He said 'Yeah me too.' I said 'Would you mind if I just improvise? I mean I can't remember a whole song all the way through; could I just sing and improvise?' He looked up at the sky like that and said 'That's the first good thing you've done today. Let's go for it'. And from then on, we were together. He just loved it.”

Mars became an important part of Zappa’s band, performing with the eccentric rocker from 1977 to 1984. His tenure included contributions to such albums as Sheik Yerbouti, the three part Joe’s Garage rock opera and You Are What You Is. Mars also appeared in Zappa’s 1979 film Baby Snakes, as you can see in the clip below from YouTube channel @zethror10rprogx44.

READ MORE: Frank Zappa Albums Ranked

“He expects quite a lot from everyone and he is very mercurial. He changes his mind a lot. It is quite difficult to work with someone like him, but it's a great honour as well,” Mars once said of Zappa’s distinctive personality. “He's probably one of the hardest people I ever worked with. But I loved it ... maybe I'm an S&M junkie. But he makes you wanna play; he really makes you wanna play. I always loved it.”

After his time alongside Zappa ended, Mars worked with guitarist Steve Vai, who had also been part of Zappa’s ensemble. The keyboardist contributed to Vai’s Western Vacation and the EP Alien Love.

Mars later returned to teaching, while also bouncing between various Zappa tribute acts.