Navigating Frank Zappa's extensive catalog can be one of the trickiest and frustrating endeavors a music fan can undertake.

From his debut in June 1966 with the Mothers of Invention's double Freak Out! album to his death in December 1993 at the age of 52, and beyond, the singer, guitarist, composer and bandleader has amassed one of the largest, and confusing, discographies in modern pop history.

UCR attempts to make sense of this knotty catalog in the list of Frank Zappa Albums Ranked below. Records include those made as a solo artist, with the Mothers, as the leader of classical and jazz ensembles, and pretty much any combination to include his many collaborations over the years. These 30-plus titles represent the basis of Zappa's recording career during his lifetime.

Whether playing psychedelic pop, avant-garde rock 'n roll, experimental electronic, classical, jazz, doo-wop or anything in between, Zappa was a provocateur with a stinging satirical side to match his unending talent and musicality. While his records weren't always steady sellers - indeed, only one of his dozens of albums made the Top 10 - they have influenced generations of free-thinking and risk-taking artists.

A note: The list does not include Zappa's many live records, compilations, posthumous LPs or various reconfiguring of past albums; however, it does include his classical works recorded in the studio with orchestras. All titles are credited to Frank Zappa unless cited as an album made with the Mothers of Invention. His catalog is a deep, ultimately rewarding listen. There's plenty more where these came from.